Kwara LGs share N574M as teachers get N1.138B for July 

Salau said the gross statutory allocation for the councils is N2, 158, 751, 253.97 and Value Added Tax (VAT) of N441, 407, 753.00.

A total of N574, 063, 603.18 is to be shared among the 16 local government councils in Kwara State for the payment of workers’ salaries for the month of July, 2017.

Hajia Funmi Salau, the TIC Chairperson of Ilorin South local government disclosed this on Monday, July 31, 2017 after the State Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting in Ilorin.

The amount  to be shared among the LGs includes the 10% of the State government’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) distributable for the month, representing N35, 096, 550.68.

She said that N280million was deducted at source as repayment for the LGs previous borrowings from banks.

Giving a breakdown of the allocation distribution, Salau further said that a total of N1, 138, 967, 527.95 was appropriated for the payment of Basic Education teachers’ salary.

This is against the N900million appropriated for the same purpose in June.

The Ilorin South Chairperson further revealed that N372, 035, 374.29 was allocated for the payment of local government pensioners’ arrears, as against the N127, 514, 337.88 they got last month.

She added that the sum of N264, 628, 152.28 will go towards offsetting the arrears owed traditional rulers, vigilantes and clean and green workers across the 16 local governments, as well as the running of the LGs.

Hajia Salau noted with the allocation distribution, all categories of workers in the LGs will start receiving their full month salary as from tomorrow.

