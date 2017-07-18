Home > Local >

Kwara govt boosts farmers with N360m farm inputs

Beneficiaries are advised to seize the opportunity to optimally utilize the state-provided inputs and boost agriculture in the state.

The Kwara state government has subsidized farm input to farmers across the state to the tune of N360 million to enable massive food production this season as part of the N1b agriculture intervention scheme.

The State Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr Bamidele Adegoke disclosed this while presenting seedlings, pre-emergence and post-emergence kits to farmers under the aegis  of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) on Monday, July 17, 2017, at the Kwara Agro Mall, Ilorin.

He said the state government is also subsidizing the farm inputs which include land clearing and tractorization of about 2500 hectares of land in different parts of the state under its Off-takers Demand Driven Agric (ODDA) scheme.

The scheme links small holder farmers with large Off Taker Farmers and disburses credit facilities to beneficiaries in the form of farm inputs rather cash to encourage proper utilization of support for intended purposes and increase the impact of government intervention.

Beneficiaries are advised to seize the opportunity to optimally utilize the state-provided inputs and boost agriculture in the state.

 

He noted that the administration of Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed has put in the front burner a desire to diversify the state's economy, create agro-allied jobs and provide input for industry.

The Commissioner further disclosed that the beneficiary farmers had been verified in order to ensure that the farm inputs get to genuine end users in the state.

He expressed confidence that the scheme would not only empower farmers but would also create jobs and facilitate rural development.

Adegoke, therefore, advised the beneficiaries to seize the opportunity to optimally utilize the state-provided inputs and boost agriculture in the state in keeping with the federal government's drive.

