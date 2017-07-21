Home > Local >

Kidnappers killed while negotiating ransom in Abia

Police stormed the uncompleted building where the kidnappers were holding an hostage and engaged them in a shootout.

(Punch)

The Police in Abia State have killed a four-man kidnap gang terrorising Aba and its environs.

It was gathered that two of the gang members were gunned down in an uncompleted building where they were holding their newest victim.

According to Punch, the hoodlums on July 18, 2017, abducted a hotelier identified as Onyemaechi Mbamaonyeukwu Ijeoma in his ash colour Nissan Infinity SUV with Reg. No. GWA 807 DH and held him hostage in the building.

Policemen, who acted on a tip-off, were said to have stormed the uncompleted building located at Umuajuju Ovungwu, Isiala Ngwa South Local Government Area.

On sighting the Officers, the kidnappers opened fire on them as the policemen retaliated.

Two of the kidnappers identified as Nwadibia and Monday were killed while others escaped with bullet wounds.

