Kidnapped oil workers, 3 lecturers reported dead after ambush

There are reports that three lecturers from the University of Maiduguri and three others on an oil exploration team in the Lake Chad Basin are dead.

According to a report by Sahara Reporters, the deceased include Dr Millitus Joseph from Geology Dept, Idris Abubakar Njodi and Dr Daniel Birma of Dept of Soil Science.

In a separate report by NAIJ, no less than 12 soldiers have been reportedly killed while at least four out of 12 staff of the University of Maiduguri equally lost their lives.

In a related report, a relative of one of the deceased Dr. Joseph Millitus, Daniel Millitus reportedly said that the family was still in grief over the loss of one of its “rising stars.”

Daniel was also reported to have revealed that the family has started making arrangements for the burial of the late Joseph Millitus.

Another relative of one of the slain lecturers, Dr. Manaja Uba, said the family was still in shock and found it difficult to believe.

On Tuesday, July 25, 2017, the victims were abducted near a village called Jibi in Gubio local government area while moving alongside some personnel of the Civilian-JTF.

The news of the death of the lecturers and NNPC staff is coming after the army spokesman claimed that all the NNPC staff abducted in the Tuesday’s ambush had been rescued.