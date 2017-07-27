Home > Local >

Kidnapped oil workers, 3 lecturers reported dead after ambush

Boko Haram Kidnapped NNPC workers reported dead after ambush

Daniel was also reported to have revealed that the family has started making arrangements for the burial of the late Joseph Millitus.

  • Published:
Maikanti Baru play

Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Maikanti Baru

(Financial Watch)

Boko Haram 5 staff killed, 4 others missing in recent terrorists' attack - UNIMAID staff union
Boko Haram A timeline of terror group's attacks in 2017
In Maiduguri 2 suicide bombers die in failed attacks
In Maiduguri 7 killed, 15 injured as suicide bombers attack IDP camps
Boko Haram Dismissed Air Force officer among terrorists arrested by police in Kano
El-Rufai Southern Kaduna students pass vote of no confidence on Governor
In Maiduguri 8 reported dead as suicide bombers attack mosque
Boko Haram Police deploy 3000 personnel to towns liberated from insurgents
UNIMAID Senate urges FG to deploy critical security to check breaches
Boko Haram Another terrorist attack on UNIMAID fails
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

There are reports that three lecturers from the University of Maiduguri and three others on an oil exploration team in the Lake Chad Basin are dead.

According to a report by Sahara Reporters, the deceased include Dr Millitus Joseph from Geology Dept, Idris Abubakar Njodi and Dr Daniel Birma of Dept of Soil Science.

In a separate report by NAIJ, no less than 12 soldiers have been reportedly killed while at least four out of 12 staff of the University of Maiduguri equally lost their lives.

In a related report, a relative of one of the deceased Dr. Joseph Millitus, Daniel Millitus reportedly said that the family was still in grief over the loss of one of its “rising stars.”

Daniel was also reported to have revealed that the family has started making arrangements for the burial of the late Joseph Millitus.

Another relative of one of the slain lecturers, Dr. Manaja Uba, said the family was still in shock and found it difficult to believe.

On Tuesday, July 25, 2017, the victims were abducted near a village called Jibi in Gubio local government area while moving alongside some personnel of the Civilian-JTF.

The news of the death of the lecturers and NNPC staff is coming after the army spokesman claimed that all the NNPC staff abducted in the Tuesday’s ambush had been rescued.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari 7 things we learnt as president meets APC Governorsbullet
2 Buhari's Health 'President's recovery is a miracle,' PDP Governor says...bullet
3 Osinbajo It will be suicidal to threaten Saraki and Dogara - Acting...bullet

Local

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Acting President says FG committed to success of private sector
Plateau Governor Simon Lalong
In Plateau N5.6B Paris Club refund used to settle salary overdraft - Govt
UNIMAID
Boko Haram 5 staff killed, 4 others missing in recent terrorists' attack - UNIMAID staff union
Improvised explosive devices (Illustration)
In Enugu Biafran War bomb recovered by Police on farmland