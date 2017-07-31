Home > Local >

Kachikwu says FG will stop oil production if cost remains high

Kachikwu Minister says FG will stop oil production if cost remains high

The minister noted that only oil companies that are able to drive down costs will thrive in the country with the high production costs.

  • Published:
Ibe Kachikwu play

Ibe Kachikwu

(Premium Times)

Kachikwu Minister can't confirm rescue of NNPC staff
Buhari Here's how Pulse rates President's ministers, two years after
Kachikwu Minister says oil market uncertainties will affect 2017 budget
In Delta FG to distribute 1,500 bundles of cassava stems to farmers
Ibe Kachikwu FG says no plan to concession or sell refineries
Onnoghen CJN cautions judges against use of technicalities to obstruct justice
Kachikwu Minister says FG spent N4.74T on fuel importation in 2016
Kachikwu Minister says refineries need $1.2B for repairs
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr. Ibe Kachikwu, has warned that the Federal Government will be compelled to halt oil production if the cost of production remains high.

He disclosed this on Monday, July 31, 2017, while speaking at the opening ceremony of the Nigeria Annual International Conference and Exhibition organised by the Society of Petroleum Engineers in Lagos.

In his remarks, the minister said, "When you look at the cost of production in Nigeria, it remains blatantly high. Our cost per barrel today is about $27 per barrel for JV (joint venture) fields. In Saudi Arabia, it is about $9. So we are way apart in terms of cost that anything that happens will hit us very hard.

"Even though we have been singing over the last two years that we need to drive cost down, the current figure that I still have showing me the numbers of last year have not shown me a major dramatic reduction in the cost of production.

ALSO READ: NNPC suspends crude oil exploration in Chad basin

"There is no way this country will produce oil at this sort of swelling prices that we see; there will be no margins left for this country.

"For me, you rather leave the oil in the ground than produce at a cost that doesn’t make sense. So, cost is going to be a very high driver. So that is certainly one area we are focusing on; we are working collaboratively with oil companies.

"But let’s make no mistake about it: If we cannot negotiate it down, we will compel it or we will stop the production; it does not make any sense."

The minister noted that only oil companies that are able to drive down costs will thrive in the country with the high production costs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is an Associate at Pulse. He buries himself in movies as a favourite pastime to compensate for his social awkwardness.

Top 3

1 Boko Haram Sect releases video of UNIMAID workers begging for their livesbullet
2 Niger Delta Militants threaten to resume pipeline bombingsbullet
3 Shehu Sani Mob attacks Senator during press briefing in Kaduna [PHOTOS]bullet

Local

Sukur World Heritage FG to rebuild Site destroyed by Boko Haram
Voting
In Kwara KWASIEC announces Nov. 4 for LG polls
Barr. Benjamin Onwuka
Biafra Zionist Federation Utomi, Soludo, Jerry Gana make list of interim govt
BRT buses at a terminal  in Lagos
Ikeja LAMATA says bus terminal 90 per cent completed, ready for use