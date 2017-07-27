Kachikwu can't confirm rescue of NNPC staff

Home > Local >

Kachikwu Minister can't confirm rescue of NNPC staff

The Nigerian army had released a statement saying that all the NNPC staff had been rescued on Wednesday.

Dr. Ibe Kachukwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources play

Dr. Ibe Kachukwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Ibe Kachikwu, has refused to confirm the rescue of all the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) staff kidnapped by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Borno on Tuesday, July 26, 2017.

On Wednesday, the Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Sani Usman, released a statement saying all the NNPC staff had been rescued by the army.

While addressing journalists at the NNPC towers in Abuja on Thursday, Kachikwu said, "We only heard, but can't confirm if anyone has been rescued."

The oil workers were ambushed by the militants at Magumeri in Gubio Local Government area of Borno state on Tuesday while they were from Borno Yeso area.

ALSO READ: Troops rescue kidnapped staff, recover corpses

While briefing the media on the rescue, Usman had said, “So far, they have rescued all the NNPC staff and recovered the corpses of the Officer, 8 soldiers and a civilian who have been evacuated to 7 Division Medical Services and Hospital.

“The team recovered 4 vehicles one of which include a gun truck mounted with an Anti-Aircraft Gun, two white Hilux taken away from NNPC staff and one blue Hilux belonging to CJTF.

“The team also recovered large quantities of arms and ammunition, several spare tyres, many jerry cans containing Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant, assorted drugs, Improvised Explosive Device (IED) making materials, reflective jackets and a Motorola handheld radio, among others.

“The team also neutralised many of the terrorists."

