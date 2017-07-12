Judge withdraws from Patience Jonathan's appeal case

The case of former First Lady, Patience Jonathan, in the Court of Appeal to overturn a ruling freezing the sum of $5.9 million found in her Skye Bank account has been delayed by an unexpected withdrawal.

The case was supposed to commence at the Lagos court today, July 12, 2017, but was adjourned because one of the three-man panel withdrew from the case.

The panel is made up of Justices John Ikyeh, Abimbola Obaseki-Adejumo and Abraham Georgewill.

Justice Ikyeh disclosed the development when the case was called on Wednesday, saying, "One of us is going to recuse himself from this case for personal reasons, so we are not complete. Two of us cannot make a quorum."

He never mentioned who was withdrawing by name, but he stated that it was "for personal reasons".

When probed by counsel for the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Rotimi Oyedepo, to fix a new date, Justice Ikyeh said, "The suit is hereby adjourned till September 18, first week after vacation."

On April 26, 2017, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun of the Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the interim forfeiture of the former First Lady's $5.9 million to the Federal Government after the EFCC filed an ex parte application before the court.