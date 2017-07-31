Home > Local >

Jonathan's security details loot Abuja home

Goodluck Jonathan Ex-President's security details loot Abuja home, steal 36 TVs, 25 fridges

The items were part of the loots stolen by security details assigned to the ex-President's property situated at No. 89, Fourth Avenue in the Gwarimpa district of Abuja.

A total of 36 Plasma televisions, about 25 refrigerators, Air conditioning units, five sets of furniture and two sets of sitting room chairs have been stolen from an Abuja home of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan.

In a report by Premium Times, the items were part of the loots stolen by security details assigned to the ex-President's property situated at No. 89, Fourth Avenue in the Gwarimpa district of Abuja.

The report revealed further that the Nigeria Police have swung into action after getting wind of the loot on the ex-president's home.

Ex-President Jonathan's Abuja home play

Ex-President Jonathan's Abuja home

(Asharfa Murnai/Premium Times)

 

It was also reported that three of its officers, who were allegedly involved in stealing items valued at several millions of Naira from the Abuja residence have been arrested.

The three mobile police officers, it was also reported, conducted a systematic looting over a period of three months beginning from around March 2016 till they were caught.

Jonathan’s spokesperson, Ikechukwu Eze, reportedly confirmed the theft saying the affected officers have been arrested.

Other properties in the home that went missing as a result of the loot include clothes of the former president as well as his wife, Patience Jonathan.

