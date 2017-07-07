JAAC declares N2.18bn allocation in Edo

The Edo Joint Account and Allocation Committee (JAAC) says the total actual funding from the Federation Account to the 18 Local Governments Councils in the state in June was N2.18billion.

Mr Anthony Eboigbodin, Head of Administration in the Uhunmwode Local Government Council, disclosed this at the end of the JAAC meeting presided over by Gov. Godwin Obaseki, at Government House in Benin on Friday.

He said that the N1.41 billion collected in June was used for mandatory expenditure, while the distributable sum left for the 18 LG councils was put at N758million.

Eboigbodin said the state government would set up a committee to harmonise the assessment, as well as the collection of rateable properties geared towards increasing Internally Generated Revenue in the state.

He said the collection rollout, which involves the collection of taxes and levies and fixed rates in the entire LGAs in the state, would start on Monday, July 10, 2017.

“We appeal to the people to co-operate with government officials who will be going round to collect these rates and levies, as approved by the newly- harmonised Local Government Laws,’’ Eboigbodin added.