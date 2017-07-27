Home > Local >

Innoson :  Automaker sues GTB for N400B over character assassination and defamation 

Innoson Automaker sues GTB for N400B over character assassination and defamation 

The automaker is claiming a total sum of N400b as damages for injury to their reputation, moral character, credibility, office, vocation and trade.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Automaker sues GTB for 400 Billion Naira over character assassination and defamation  play

Automaker sues GTB for 400 Billion Naira over character assassination and defamation 

(sunnewsonline)

Ben Bruce Senator buys Made-in-Nigeria ‘Innoson’ car
Innoson Company denies forgery charge against CEO
Seriake Dickson Governor donates Land to Innoson Manufacturing for Kiara Academy
Reuben Abati Read ex-presidential aide’s article on Ben Bruce’s ‘Buy Nigerian’ campaign
Niger Delta President's aide says amnesty programme has transformed ex-agitators
Okorocha Gov. rewards IMSU best student with N1m and employment
In Niger Delta FG to begin clean up of oil spills in 3 weeks
Pulse Opinion The forex cabal and a Nigerian's view on the Naira at 250
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Innoson Nigeria Limited and its owner, Chief Innocent Chukwuma (OFR), have filed a fresh lawsuit against Guaranty Trust Bank (GTB) PLC in the High Court of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The automaker is claiming a total sum of N400b as damages for injury to their reputation, moral character, credibility, office, vocation and trade.

According to a source, Innoson is also seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining GT Bank from further defaming them.

GTB has been sued for N400B play

GTB has been sued for N400B

(herald)

 

The lawsuit which was filed by Innoson CEO’s counsel, Prof Joseph N Mbadugha Esq, is a sequel to a recent decision by the Supreme Court of Nigeria in favour of Innoson Nigeria Ltd. in Appeal No: SC/694/2014 between GTB v. Innoson Nig Ltd., where the Supreme Court dismissed GT Bank’s Application.   

The source said the automaker has won various lawsuits against GT Bank, adding that on July 29, 2011, the Federal High Court, Ibadan Division, through a garnishee order, asked GT Bank to pay the sum of N2,048,737,443.6K to Innoson Nigeria Ltd.

GTBank, however, appealed against the judgment to the Court of Appeal, Ibadan Division.

Also, in a unanimous judgment, delivered on February 6, 2014, the Court of Appeal dismissed the appeal and affirmed the judgment asking GT Bank to pay the said sum of N2, 048,737,443.

In protest, GTBank appealed to the Supreme Court on 11 Grounds and subsequently sought to amend its notice of appeal- to adduce fresh evidence showing that Innoson Nigeria Ltd obtained the judgment of the Court of Appeal by fraud and fraudulent suppression of material facts.

According to a statement issued by the automaker, “GT Bank had through its motion on notice in Appeal No: SC/694/2014 dated the 22nd of January 2016 and filed at the Supreme Court on the 5th of February 2016, with a 15 paragraph affidavit in support averred that Innoson Nigeria Ltd obtained the Court of Appeal Judgment against GT Bank in Appeal No CA/I/258/2011 by fraud.

“Similarly, at paragraphs 9 and 10 of the affidavit in support of the said motion on notice deposed to by Sarah Ugamah on behalf of GT Bank, GT Bank said that Innoson Nigeria Ltd fraudulently suppressed that it was paid the sum of N1, 406,515,845.98 (One Billion, Four Hundred and Six Million, Five Hundred and Fifteen Thousand, Eight Hundred and Forty-Five naira, Ninety-Eight Kobo) in liquidation of the judgment debt.

“However in a unanimous decision, on 12th May 2017, the Supreme Court dismissed the GT Bank’s said motion on notice; and while dismissing the motion, Supreme Court stated, inter alia, that GT Bank engaged in double speaking and in a frivolous frolic in bringing the application.

“In the fresh suit, Innoson Nigeria Ltd and Chief Innocent Chukwuma maintained that the words published by GT Bank –that it obtained the Court of Appeal Judgment by fraud and fraudulent suppression of the fact that Innson Nig. Ltd. was paid the sum N1, 406,515,845.98 in final liquidation of the judgment debt - implies that Innocent Chukwuma and Innoson Nigeria Ltd are dubious, dishonest, dishonourable, and untrustworthy, of questionable character, fraudster, criminally deceptive, cheats and obtaining money through “false pretences."

"In consequence, Innoson Nigeria Ltd and Innocent Chukwuma are claiming against the GT Bank PlC as follows: N100 Billion exemplary damages; N100 Billion for injury to feelings-mental pains and anxiety; N150 Billion for injury to reputation and N50 Billion general damages.”

ALSO READ: Innoson denies forgery charge against CEO

Also, Innoson Nig Ltd. and Chief Innocent Chukwuma further claim:

1. An order that the published words complained of being retracted by the Defendant – GT Bank with an apology published in two National dailies;

2. An order of perpetual injunction restraining the GT Bank from further maligning or otherwise defaming them in the words or similar words complained of in this motion;

3. An order of perpetual injunction restraining GT Bank, its agents, privies or whomsoever from further defaming the plaintiffs;

Innoson sources also explained that 22% interest on the said sums of money claimed above commencing on January 22, 2016, till the date of the judgment and thereafter at the same rate of 22% interest until the satisfaction of the judgment debt.

According to CNN, Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) recently partnered with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to provide spare parts for NAF's fighter jets.

More

NADDC FG suspends licence issuance for new vehicle assembly plants
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast. He also loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Buhari 7 things we learnt as president meets APC Governorsbullet
2 Osinbajo It will be suicidal to threaten Saraki and Dogara - Acting...bullet
3 Buhari's Health 'President's recovery is a miracle,' PDP Governor...bullet

Local

Nigerian soldiers on patrol in Banki, Borno State, to guard against infiltration or attack by Boko Haram insurgents
In Maiduguri 4 killed in suicide bomb attack in Mandirari village
Yemi Osinbajo and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike during an airport reception for the Acting President in Port Harcourt on Thursday, July 27, 2017
Osinbajo Acting President arrives PH to inaugurate world-class fertilizer plant
Patience Jonathan
Patience Jonathan Reps hunt informant over ex-First Lady's property raid
Dr. Ibe Kachukwu, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources
Kachikwu Minister can't confirm rescue of NNPC staff