INEC vows to continue Dino Melaye's recall process

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that it will go ahead with the process of recalling Senator Dino Melaye.

You will recall that constituents from Melaye’s constituency petitioned INEC to start the process of his recall.

According to Daily Post, INEC said the process will begin on Monday, July 10, 2017.

Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court in Abuja, in a ruling on Melaye’s ex-parte motion, asked all parties concerned to maintain status-quo.

Reports say a top INEC official said “As at the close of work, we were not served any order, ruling or a process from the Federal High Court.

“Even if we had received any order from the court, our legal unit will still advise us on what the status quo means. We cannot act in vacuum.

“Certainly, we are adhering to our timetable on the recall process. We are going ahead from Monday.”

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the process of recalling Senator Dino Melaye will cost N1b.