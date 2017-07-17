Home > Local >

In Osun :  Govt claims it would provide farmers with agro-chemicals

In Osun Govt claims it would provide farmers with agro-chemicals

Osun State Produce Board, made the promise on Monday at a stakeholders’ meeting with cocoa farmers and merchants in Osogbo.

  • Published:
Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola play

Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola

(Pulse)

Aregbesola Governor says Osun has revolutionalised farming
OPC Don't drag Osun govt into Diekola's case, group warns politicians
In Osun Pensioners at odds over payment of arrears
Eid-el-fitr Osun Govt offers indigenes free train service from Lagos
Aregbesola American Ambassador praises Governor for running people-oriented government
June 12 Aregbesola, others call for restructuring
Rauf Aregbesola Osun State Govt to distribute 3 million treated nets to residents
Aregbesola Governor hosts UNICEF, 16 Nigerian states in Osun to understudy welfare programmes
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Osun Government has promised to assist farmers in the state with all necessary agro-chemicals and farm inputs to boost their productivity.

Dr Yemi Adegoke, Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Osun State Produce Board, made the promise on Monday at a stakeholders’ meeting with cocoa farmers and merchants in Osogbo.

He said that the produce board would place order for the supply of high-quality agro-chemicals and farm inputs, including implements, and sell them to farmers at subsidised rates to improve their production.

He said that the produce board was established to increase farmers’ income via improved productivity and ensure massive food production in the state.

Adegoke said that the board had been linking farmers with available markets to facilitate the sale of their produce and enable them to make more profits without any hitches.

He, however, said that cocoa grading and haulage could not solely boost cocoa production, adding that this could be achieved through the provision of high-yield improved seedlings.

Besides, Adegoke advised cocoa merchants to cooperate with the produce board so as to forestall illegal cocoa trades in the state.

He appealed to cocoa farmers to use the cocoa branding bags, introduced by the board, for cocoa grading and export purposes.

The representatives of Cocoa Farmers Association, event, Chief Bola Otunla and Alhaji Raji Opejin, expressed satisfaction with the state government’s policy.

They said that the establishment of the produce board and the introduction of cocoa branding bags would alleviate the challenges facing cocoa farmers in the state.

They called for the establishment of standard cocoa processing companies in the country, saying that pragmatic efforts should be made to discourage the exportation of cocoa for processing abroad.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison Madueke Ex-Minister threatens to expose her partners in...bullet
2 Dino Melaye Did INEC chairman suspend recall due to blackmail from...bullet
3 Osinbajo Acting President’s life is in danger - Prophet Elijah Ayodelebullet

Local

El Rufai
El-Rufai Southern Kaduna students pass vote of no confidence on Governor
Boko Haram's shadowy leader, Abubakar Shekau
Boko Haram Terrorist group releases video of kidnapped women
Boko Haram has intensified suicide attacks in and around Maiduguri in recent months after losing territory to the Nigerian military
Boko Haram Nigerian army will soon attack terrorist base in Lake Chad
Monday's suicide bombing killed 8 and injured 15 others
In Maiduguri SEMA rescue team attacked after mosque suicide bombing