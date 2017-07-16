Home > Local >

In Nasarawa :  Distribute pre-paid meters to electricity customers, says state Govt

In Nasarawa Distribute pre-paid meters to electricity customers, says state Govt

The State's Deputy Governor made the call at a Town Hall meeting organised by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in Lafia.

Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Al-Makura play

Nasarawa state governor, Umaru Al-Makura

(Authority NGR)

The Nasarawa State Government on Saturday called on the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) to distribute pre-paid meters to all electricity customers in the state.

The State’s Deputy Governor, Mr Silas Agara, made the call at a Town Hall meeting organised by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) in Lafia.

Agara, represented by Mr Mohammed Wada, the Commissioner for Works and Transports, said that customers were short-changed through overbilling, estimated billing, among others.

The only way the customers will be satisfied is when they have pre-paid meters and sure that they only pay for electricity consumed.

“The state government has donated land and offered to facilitate the installation of a 3000 KVA transformer in Lafia.

“If the transformer is installed, it will go a long way in addressing the poor electricity supply in the state,’’ he said.

Also, Moses Arigu, the NERC Commissioner in charge of Consumers Affairs, assured electricity consumers of the commission’s determination to ensure that distribution companies adhere to the operational guidelines.

“The commission has concluded plans to open an office in Lafia for the consumers to channel their complaints for redress,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Christian Chime, the Acting Regional Manager of AEDC, apologised to electricity customers, for the problems they were going through due to poor electricity supply.

Chime said that the company had taken their complaints and would soon address them to ensure improved electricity supply.

He said that the company would embark on a massive installation of prepaid meters in the state, urging the customers not to pay for its installation.

Some of the customers, who spoke at the event, had complained about poor electricity supply in the state and total absence of electricity for more than three months in some areas.

