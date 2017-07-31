Home > Local >

In Kwara :  KWASIEC announces Nov. 4 for LG polls

In Kwara KWASIEC announces Nov. 4 for LG polls

The commission had perfected arrangements for the conduct of reliable, accurate, credible and acceptable Local Government Elections...

The Kwara lndependent Electoral Commission (KWASIEC) on Monday announced Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 for the conduct of elections into the 16 Local Government Councils in the state.

The Chairman of the Commission, Dr AbdukRahana Ajidagba, disclosed this while addressing a news conference on the proclamation on the 2017 Local Government Elections in the state at the KWASIEC Office in Ilorin.

He said the commission had perfected arrangements for the conduct of reliable, accurate, credible and acceptable Local Government Elections in the state.

Ajidagba said the commission had acquired boats to be used by its officials for the conduct of the polls in the riverine areas of the state.

The KWASIEC chairman said the proclamation was to alert stakeholders and the entire residents of the state on the commencement of activities for the 2017 Local Government polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the last Local Government Elections in Kwara was held in 2013 and the tenure of the elected Chairmen and Councillors expired in 2016.

Transition lmplementation Committees have been established by the State Government in the last eight months, in all the 16 Local Government Councils of the state.

The briefing heralding the commencement of activities for the Local Government polls was attended by all the four Commissioners in KWASIEC.

