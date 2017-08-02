In Kogi :  Police commissioner denies harassing state lawmakers

The Kogi state commissioner of Police, Mr Wilson Inalegwu has denied storming the State House of Assembly to stop plenary from holding.

On Tuesday, August 1, 2017, reports said the state Governor, Yahaya Bello and the Inalegwu went to the House of Assembly and disrupted their session.

Speaking on the incident, the Kogi police boss described the report as false, adding that it is an attempt to manipulate the mindset of the public against the Police Command.

Inalegwu, in a statement issued to Pulse News, said “The attention of the Commissioner of Police Kogi State, Mr Wilson Inalegwu, has been drawn to the malicious publication in an online media; Daily Post, on 1st August, 2017, that Governor Yahaya Bello and CP Kogi stormed the Kogi State House of Assembly to stop plenary from holding.

“ This report is not only false but unarguably from the figment of the writer calculated to manipulate the mindset of the public against the Kogi State Police Command. The Commissioner of Police as a professional Officer of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), will not participate in such dishonorable and unethical act.

“The CP as a proactive measure, deployed personnel to the State House of Assembly, based on intelligence received of threat of breakdown of law and order. The CP further reached out to the Speaker of the House to ensure that there was no threat to public peace at the State House of Assembly.

“Those who know the CP Will never associate him with such unprofessional behaviour as reported in the online publication and such proficient act as carried out by the CP should not be misconstrued as storming the House to stop plenary from holding.

“The CP's concern is to ensure maintenance of law and order and a crime free Kogi State. The CP hereby demands that the post be retracted so as not to mislead the general public of his good intention.

“Meanwhile, the CP has ordered a full scale investigation into the unfortunate incident at the Kogi State House of Assembly and warning that whoever is found culpable, will face the full wrath of the law.”