In Kano :  Govt awards N260m contract for college renovation

Kano State Government has awarded a N260 million contract for the renovation of the Women Teachers’ Arabic College, Kano.

The state Commissioner for Environment, Dr Ali Makoda, made this known when he led the state committee on sanitation on a visit to the college on Friday.

Makoda expressed concern over sewage in the school.

“The state government has awarded a contract of N260 million for the renovation of the school,’’ the commissioner said.

He also said that the government would give more support to the college.

Earlier, the Director of the college, Hajiya Lauratu Diso, solicited for the government’s intervention by providing drains and evacuating sewage.

She said that there was the need for consistency in the evacuation of the sewage.

Diso said that the girls’ college needed special attention in terms of sanitation, adding that the school could not handle it alone.

She commended the government for constantly supporting the school.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state sanitation committee was inspecting workplaces, markets and motor parks in Kano.