A Dismissed Air Force officer is said to be among the terrorists arrested by the Kano state police command.

According to reports, Boko Haram members, in the early hours of Sunday, July 23, 2017, engaged the police in a shoot-out.

The Police subsequently arrested five, in Gayawa village of Ungoggo Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Kano commissioner of police, Mr Rabi’u Yusuf, “The suspects were arrested following on an active intelligence from the Nigeria police force indicating the remnants of the Boko Haram group who escaped from Sambisa forest have started regrouping in some states of the north including Kano state.

“It is because of the concern to ensure that they don’t attack any location in any state, that the inspector general of police set up a joint police special team under the supervision of CP Kano command which launched a trail mission on the remnant of Boko Haram group in various locations in Kano and its environs.

ALSO READ: Another terrorist attack on UNIMAID fails

“The special police team has prevented several attempt in various places in Kano and its environs by this Boko Haram group from attacking innocent citizens in Kano.”

Also, nine Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered to the Nigerian Army on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at Buni Yari in Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe, reports say.