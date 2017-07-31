Home > Local >

In Kaduna :  Advocacy group condemns attack on journalists

In Kaduna Advocacy group condemns attack on journalists

An advocacy group, the Media for Development Initiative (MDINigeria) has condemned in strong terms the attack on the Kaduna Council Press Centre by some unknown thugs on Sunday.

A statement issued by MDINigeria’s Team Leader, Ahmed Maiyaki, in Kaduna said the attack on the journalists remained condemned and unacceptable.

“It is an assault and attack on journalism."

“We demand an immediate investigation into the matter and prosecution of culprits and their sponsors by relevant security agencies,” it said.

The advocacy group further warned politicians not to use the media centre as venue for their dirty and brutal exchanges.

The group also advised journalists not to be dragged into massaging the egos of politicians.

“As professionals, journalists must resist attempts by politicians to use them as tools in their desperate struggles to hold on or ride to power."

“As watchdogs of the society, we should not be distracted from monitoring leaders and lawmakers alike as they discharge their constitutional responsibilities."

“They are meant to address the myriads of challenges facing the common man,’’ MDINigeria said.

