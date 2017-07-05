Home > Local >

In Calabar :  Soldiers, militants reportedly engage in fierce gun battle

Men of the Nigerian Army and militants engaged in crossfire over the attempt to kidnap an oil magnate on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in Calabar.

The Anantigha axis of Calabar had reportedly been left rattled after suspected militants engaged military operatives in fierce gun battle.

Punch reports that men of the Nigerian Army and militants engaged in crossfire over the attempt to kidnap an oil magnate on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 in Cross River State.

It was also reported that the suspected militants entered the area from one of the creeks to kidnap the oil dealer but the kidnap attempt became unsuccessful with the intervention of the army personnel.

It was further reported that a source said that though the number of the suspected militants could not be ascertained, the exchange of several gun shots created panic amongst residents of  the area.

