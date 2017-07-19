Home > Local >

In Borno :  Again, multiple explosions rock Maiduguri

In Borno Again, multiple explosions rock Maiduguri

Report said about four explosives were simultaneously detonated while two others went off about 15 minutes later.

  • Published:
Tanker Explosion in Calabar play

Tanker Explosion in Calabar

(Vanguard)

In Maiduguri SEMA rescue team attacked after mosque suicide bombing
In Maiduguri 8 reported dead as suicide bombers attack mosque
In Maiduguri 8 killed in mosque suicide bombing
In Calabar Police confirm 9 dead in tank farm explosion
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Multiple explosions reportedly rocked Maiduguri on Tuesday, July 18.

According to the News Agency Agency (NAN), at least six powerful explosions occurred between 10:45 and 11:00pm in the Borno capital.

The report said about four explosives were simultaneously detonated while two others went off about 15 minutes later.

This is coming less than 48 hours after a female suicide bomber attacked a Maiduguri mosque, killing 12 persons.

Pulse cannot immediately confirm the casualty figure in the latest bombing.

Story developing.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison Madueke Ex-Minister threatens to expose her partners in...bullet
2 Osinbajo Acting President’s life is in danger - Prophet Elijah Ayodelebullet
3 Diezani Alison Madueke 20 things you should know about ex minister’s...bullet

Local

Prof. Usman Yusuf, Executive Secretary, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).
NHIS Suspended Health Insurance boss shouldn't have been appointed - HMCAN
Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
In Abia Police arrest 28 suspected kidnappers, rescue 21 victims
Speaker Yakubu Dogara
Dogara Speaker worried Nigerians spend $5bn yearly to fuel generators
Malala and Osinbajo
Malala Govt officials deny media access to activist's visit to IDPs school