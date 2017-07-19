In Borno :  Again, multiple explosions rock Maiduguri

Multiple explosions reportedly rocked Maiduguri on Tuesday, July 18.

According to the News Agency Agency (NAN), at least six powerful explosions occurred between 10:45 and 11:00pm in the Borno capital.

The report said about four explosives were simultaneously detonated while two others went off about 15 minutes later.

This is coming less than 48 hours after a female suicide bomber attacked a Maiduguri mosque, killing 12 persons.

Pulse cannot immediately confirm the casualty figure in the latest bombing.

Story developing.