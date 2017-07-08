In Abuja :  Community leader tasks FCTA on provision of basic amenities

Mr Ismaila Jikoko, a Jikoko Community Leader in Bwari Area Council, FCT, has appealed to the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), to provide basic amenities in the community.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Jikoko community is about 18 Kilometres North-West of the Abuja city centre, FCT.

Jikoko made the appeal in an interview with NAN on Friday in Bwari, FCT, at the sideline of the official inauguration of a health facility in the community.

The health facility was donated by the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR), in partnership with Tabitha Cumi Foundation, an NGO, to Bwari Area Council.

He said the call for the provision of the basic amenity had become imperative as the community often suffers from a disconnect with the outside world due to the deplorable road, to ease mobility.

According to him, the road from Mpape community to Jikoko village needs some repairs, such as the construction of the bridge on the stream.

“The culvert that links our community to the city centre was constructed through communal efforts of the residents of this village, to serve as temporary means of linking the main road.

“We are afraid that it might collapse during heavy rains and disconnect us if the government does not intervene early enough.

“We are calling on the council authorities and the FCTA to grade the road and construct drainage to make the road passable.

“We also want the government to provide electricity supply to our community, to encourage people who want to do business that requires electricity do so,” Jikoko said.

The community leader commended the U.S. Embassy for the donation of the health centre to the community and urged the FCTA to intervene through the provision of basic amenities and drugs to reduce their sufferings.

According to him, we are in Abuja, but we seem disconnected from other parts of the city.

“We are blessed with a large number of school leavers in various spheres, but none is employed, there is no person from Jikoko who is employed in the Bwari area council secretariat.

“We have no representative at both administrative and cleric staff cadre in the council secretariat, we hope that the Council Chairman will intervene and ameliorate our suffering,” Jikoko said.

The Chairman of Bwari, Mr Musa Dikko, told NAN that the Council is making efforts to tackle issues affecting the Jikoko community.

He urged the community residents to be patient with the council administration, promising that the council would soon intervene on issues that affect road network and job creation.

He said that by the grace of God when the rains stop the council will tackle the road problem in the community.