In Abuja :  Bwari Area Council seeks U.S support in tourism, education devt.

The Chairman of Bwari Area Council, FCT, Mr Musa Dikko, has called for collaborative support of the U. S. Embassy in the areas of tourism and educational development to promote community growth.

Dikko made the call in his address at the inauguration and handing-over of health centre on Friday in Jikoko community, Bwari area council, FCT.

Jikoko community is located 18 Kilometres from the Abuja city centre, FCT.

The health facility was donated by the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR), in partnership with Tabitha Cumi Foundation, an NGO to Bwari Area Council.

He said that the provision of the health centre in the community was the third of its kind, in terms of assistance geared towards improving the well-being of the residents.

According to him, the partnership between the Council and the U.S. Government has come a long way; "we appreciate the interest of U.S. government and solicit further collaboration in other areas.

“Apart from being the most peaceful Council in the FCT, the council is also food basket of the FCT, home to tourism and culture, a citadel of learning and epitome of unity.

“We appreciate your kind gesture and therefore, call for more collaboration and assistance in the area of education, tourism and exchange programmes that will benefit the youth in the council,” Dikko said.

Responding, Mr David Young, Charge ‘D’ Affaires, U.S. Mission to Nigeria, promised more collaboration with the council administration to achieve the desire target.

He promised to support the country in its efforts to eradicate polio disease and strengthen the health of the citizenry.

He said that the U.S. government would continue to provide basic amenities such as health, education and job creation for young people, because it is critical for community development.

“What the U.S. seeks is to partner with relevant government at all levels and corporate organisations, to promote community growth for sustainable future generations.

“We will partner with the Council to help in building support systems, such as health that is our priority in Nigeria,” Young said.

In a goodwill message, Dr Affiong Elumelu, Secretary of the Medical Women Association of Nigeria, FCT Chapter, promised to assist the community through health service delivery, to encourage healthy living.

According to her, we are a group of female medical and dental surgeons that is recognised internationally, nationally and in the FCT.

Elumelu said, “we will contribute our quota to assist the people of Jikoko community the best way that we can to improve their health.”

Also speaking, the Director of Tabitha Cumi Foundation, Mrs Tayo Erinle, said two blocks of six classrooms had been built in the past to encourage educational growth in the community.

She decried health challenges often faced by pregnant women and children in the community due to lack of medical facilities and undulating terrain of the place.

Erinle said that the foundation has been working in the community in the past eight years, saying that it graded seven roads and constructed two blocks of six classrooms, while the health centre marks the third in Bwari.

“As we officially handover the health centre to Bwari council, we will continue to monitor and evaluate the facility to ensure the proper maintenance,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the high points of the event were the inauguration of the health centre, dressing of the U.S. envoy in Gbagi attire and traditional dance.