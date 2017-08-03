I'm not running as Atiku's vice in 2019 - Fayose says

Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose has denied media reports that he has been selected to run as Vice President to Atiku Abubakar President in 2019, under the platform of the PDP.

In a statement issued by Lere Olayinka, the Governor's spokesman, he said Fayose will announce his plan to run for the Presidency in October, 2017.

Sahara Reporters had reported that the PDP has tentatively chosen Fayose as Atiku's running mate in the 2019 presidential election.

Atiku, who is currently a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is reportedly expected to defect to the PDP soon.

Fayose's camp has, however, described the report as false.

"I saw the report on Saharareporters like every other person; that will be one of the many mysteries of Sahareporters. As I’m talking to you, there is nothing like that," Olayinka said.

"Fayose will officially declare his intention to run for the presidency latest by October. This issue of Fayose vying for presidency with Atiku is not correct."

Fayose, who is the Chairman of the PDP Governors Forum, had last month launched a Facebook page named 'Fayose for President in 2019', formally confirming his intention to take President Muhammadu Buhari's job.