Ikorodu Murder :  Police warn Lagosians against staying in isolated areas

Ikorodu Murder Police warn Lagosians against staying in isolated areas

In a statement that the warning became necessary following the murder of four family members at Ibeshe, Ikorodu.

The Lagos State Police Command has warned Lagos residents against living in isolated and unsafe areas where they might be vulnerable to attacks by hoodlums.

The police spokesperson in Lagos, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, said in a statement that the warning became necessary following the murder of four family members at Ibeshe, Ikorodu, at the weekend.

“A murder incident was reported during the early hours of Sunday, July 30 where police operatives of the Lagos State Command responded to a distress call at Oke Ota, Ibeshe, Ikorodu area of Lagos State."

“Mobilizing to the scene, police operatives found it extremely difficult to locate the house which was situated in a thick forest where it is remotely impossible for anybody to identify a dwelling house in the area."

“Eventually arriving at the scene on foot, the house is just a room and parlour with one open window and no visible form of security."

“There, a family of five was attacked and three died on the spot while one died while receiving treatment at the hospital."

‘’The last member is alive and responding to treatment,’’  the police spokesperson said.

He urged community leaders to identify persons staying in isolated areas which are no longer safe to come and report to the police.

“This should be done in order to stop people from moving into unsecured area without proper social structures."

“The command also wishes to inform members of the public to come forward with useful information to aid the police and not resort to jungle justice as investigation is ongoing,” the statement said.

