Igbonla Kidnapping :  Abductors threaten to attack again

The kidnappers who abducted six students from the Lagos state Model College, lgbonla in Epe, have threatened to strike again.

The group, under the aegis of Niger Delta Forest Army (NDFA) called on the Federal Government to grant them amnesty or they will be forced to cause mayhem.

The NDFA spokesman, General Bossman Koniwei said they kidnapped the Igbonla students to get the attention of the government.

He also said “We wish to inform the federal government that we are prepared to drop our arms and embrace peace.

“But will be ready to face any force if we are continuously ignored. This is the last chance for permanent peace. We shall return deadlier if nothing is done.

“For years, the then PDP government’s amnesty Programme has been handled as a baby for the PDP boys to the exclusion of others, especially in those in Ondo State. None of our pleas was heeded by the authorities.

“We have done this for years and we are satisfied that we have made our point.

“The lgbonla College raid was an operation we carried out as a sign of our last violent campaigns if government takes the issue of amnesty for us with all seriousness “ls it not laughable that after dropping our guns for the government, only a few PDP youths benefited to our exclusion?”

The group also debunked claims by the Lagos state police command that their members were killed.

“We hope the Federal Government will not allow our period of grace to get to another level of crisis.

“We want to use this medium to state that none of our men was killed in the build up to the release of the six students as claimed by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and the government of Lagos State.

“We only laugh at them listening to their claims and attempt to take glory for something they knew nothing about.

ALSO READ: The full story of how militants kidnapped 6 students

“We released the students to Ondo State deputy governor because we knew he will pursue amnesty for us.

“Lastly, we wish to inform the Federal Government that we are prepared to drop our arms and embrace peace but will be ready to face any ignored.

“This is the last chance for permanent peace. We shall return deadlier if nothing is done,” it added.