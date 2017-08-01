Home > Local >

Igbonla Kidnapping :  Abductors threaten to attack again

Igbonla Kidnapping Abductors threaten to attack again

The Niger Delta Forest Army (NDFA) called on the Federal Government to grant them amnesty or they will be forced to cause mayhem.

  • Published:
The released Igbonla Model College students. play

The released Igbonla Model College students.

(Twitter/@SaharaReporters)

Osinbajo VP says kidnapped Lagos school boys will return
Lagos State Model College 6 kidnapped Igbonla students regain freedom
Lagos Model College Kidnap Governor Ambode feels 'terribly inadequate' about kidnapped students
Ibrahim Idris Police IG orders investigation, arrest over threat to Igbos in the North
Kidnapped Lagos Students AIG says they will soon be freed
Lagos State Model College Return of the children is the best news ever - Senator Ashafa
Freed Lagos Students Lagos Govt says students to undergo trauma therapy
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The kidnappers who abducted six students from the Lagos state Model College, lgbonla in Epe, have threatened to strike again.

The group, under the aegis of Niger Delta Forest Army (NDFA) called on the Federal Government to grant them amnesty or they will be forced to cause mayhem.

The NDFA spokesman, General Bossman Koniwei said they kidnapped the Igbonla students to get the attention of the government.

He also said “We wish to inform the federal government that we are prepared to drop our arms and embrace peace.

“But will be ready to face any force if we are continuously ignored. This is the last chance for permanent peace. We shall return deadlier if nothing is done.

“For years, the then PDP government’s amnesty Programme has been handled as a baby for the PDP boys to the exclusion of others, especially in those in Ondo State. None of our pleas was heeded by the authorities.

 “We have done this for years and we are satisfied that we have made our point.

“The lgbonla College raid was an operation we carried out as a sign of our last violent campaigns if government takes the issue of amnesty for us with all seriousness “ls it not laughable that after dropping our guns for the government, only a few PDP youths benefited to our exclusion?”

The group also debunked claims by the Lagos state police command that their members were killed.

“We hope the Federal Government will not allow our period of grace to get to another level of crisis.

“We want to use this medium to state that none of our men was killed in the build up to the release of the six students as claimed by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police and the government of Lagos State.

“We only laugh at them listening to their claims and attempt to take glory for something they knew nothing about.

 ALSO READ: The full story of how militants kidnapped 6 students

“We released the students to Ondo State deputy governor because we knew he will pursue amnesty for us.

“Lastly, we wish to inform the Federal Government that we are prepared to drop our arms and embrace peace but will be ready to face any ignored.

“This is the last chance for permanent peace. We shall return deadlier if nothing is done,” it added.

The six students of the Lagos state Model College, lgbonla were released on Friday, July 28, 2017.

Image
  • A CROSS-SECTION OF DIGNITARIES AT THE BAREWA OLD BOYS ASSOCIATION (BOBA) 2016 ANNUAL LECTURE AND DINNER, IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY  
  • FROM LEFT: FORMER HEAD OF STATE AND CHAIRMAN BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF BAREWA OLD BOYS ASSOCIATION (BOBA), RETIRED GEN. YAKUBU GOWON; THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER AND MINISTER OF INTERIOR, RETIRED LT.-GEN. ABDULRAHMAN DAMBAZAU; REPRESENTATIVE OF THE EMIR OF ZAZZAU, ALHAJI MUKTAR CIROMAN LABARAI; AND MINISTER OF FCT, ALHAJI MOHAMMED BELLO, DURING BOBA'S 2016 ANNUAL LECTURE AND DINNER, IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY 
  • FROM LEFT: FORMER HEAD OF STATE AND CHAIRMAN BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF BAREWA OLD BOYS ASSOCIATION (BOBA), RETIRED GEN. YAKUBU GOWON; THE KEYNOTE SPEAKER AND MINISTER OF INTERIOR, RETIRED LT.-GEN. ABDULRAHMAN DAMBAZAU; REPRESENTATIVE OF THE EMIR OF ZAZZAU, ALHAJI MUKTAR CIROMAN LABARAI; AND MINISTER OF FCT, ALHAJI MOHAMMED BELLO, DURING BOBA'S 2016 ANNUAL LECTURE AND DINNER, IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY 
  • FROM LEFT: SEN. IFEANYI ARARUME; ALL PROGRESSIVE CONGRESS (APC), CHAIRMAN OF ENUGU STATE, DR BEN NWOYE; THE APC NATIONAL VICE CHAIRMAN, SOUTH EAST, CHIEF EMMA ENEUKWU; AND MINISTER OF SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, DR OGBONNAYA ONU, DURING THE APC SOUTH-EAST ZONAL STAKEHOLDERS MEETING IN ENUGU. 
  • MEMBERS OF THE NIGERIA LABOUR CONGRESS (NLC), OYO STATE CHAPTER, AT A RALLY TO COMMEMORATE WORLD DAY OF DECENT WORK IN IBADAN. 
  • GOV. WILLIE OBIANO OF ANAMBRA(L), PLANTING A TREE AT THE LAUNCH OF ONE MILLION TREE PLANTING IN ANAMBRA. 
  • FROM LEFT: CHIEF OF NAVAL STAFF, REAL ADMIRAL IBOK-ETE IBAS; CHIEF OF ARMY STAFF, LT.-GEN. TUKUR BURATAI, MINISTER OF DEFENCE RITIRED BRIG GEN. MANSIUR DAN -ALI; AND CHIEF OF DEFENCE, GEN. ABAYOMI OLONISHAKIN, AT THE OFFICIAL COMMISSIONING CEREMONY OF OFFICERS TRANSIT ACCOMMODATION IN JAJI, KADUNA.   
  • FORMER HEAD OF STATE AND CHAIRMAN BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF BAREWA OLD BOYS ASSOCIATION (BOBA), RETIRED GEN. YAKUBU GOWON (M), PRESENTING A PLAQUE TO KEYNOTE SPEAKER AND MINISTER OF INTERIOR, RETIRED LT.-GEN. ABDULRAHMAN DAMBAZAU, DURING BOBA'S 2016 ANNUAL LECTURE AND DINNER, IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY (8/10/16). WITH THEM IS THE BOBA NATIONAL PRESIDENT, DR UMARU ABDULMUTALLAB.   
  • A CROSS-SECTION OF DIGNITARIES AT THE BAREWA OLD BOYS ASSOCIATION (BOBA) 2016 ANNUAL LECTURE AND DINNER, IN ABUJA ON SATURDAY    
  • FORMER GOVERNOR OF PLATEAU STATE, SEN. JONAH JANG (L), WITH THE CHAIRMAN, PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY (PDP) PLATEAU STATE, MR DAMISHI SANGO, DURING THE INAUGURATION OF PDP STATE ELDERS COMMITTEE AND RECONCILIATION COMMITTEE IN JOS ON SATURDAY   
  • LOCAL SECURITY MEN (VIGILANTE), ARRIVING AT THE ENTRANCE OF LAGOS STATE MODEL COLLEGE SENIOR AND JUNIOR SCHOOL IN IGBONLA EPE, LAGOS STATE, WHERE THE PRINCIPAL, A TEACHER AND FOUR STUDENT WERE KIDNAP IN LAGOS ON THURSDAY 6TH OCTOBER.   
  • THE RIVER WHERE THE KIDNAPPERS ESCAPED THROUGH AFTER KIDNAPPING THE PRINCIPAL, A TEACHER AND FOUR STUDENT OF LAGOS STATE MODEL COLLEGE SENIOR AND JUNIOR SCHOOL IN IGBONLA EPE, LAGOS STATE ON THURSDAY 6TH OCTOBER.   
  • PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI (L), RECEIVING A SOUVENIR FROM THE COMMANDANT, NATIONAL DEFENCE ACADEMY (NDA), MAJ.-GEN. MOHAMMED IBRAHIM AT THE PASSING OUT PARADE AND COMMISSIONING CEREMONY IN HONOUR OF 63 REGULAR COURSE OF THE NDA, IN KADUNA ON SATURDAY   
  • FROM LEFT: GOV. NASIRU EL-RUFAI OF KADUNA; PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI; COMMANDANT, NATIONAL DEFENCE ACADEMY (NDA), MAJ.-GEN. MOHAMMED IBRAHIM AND THE REPRESENTATIVE OF THE SENATE PRESIDENT, SEN. AHMED LAWAN, AT THE PASSING OUT PARADE AND COMMISSIONING CEREMONY IN HONOUR OF 63 REGULAR COURSE OF THE NDA, IN KADUNA ON SATURDAY   
  • PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI (M) WITH SERVICE CHIEFS AND GRADUANDS OF 63 REGULAR COURSE OF THE NATIONAL DEFENCE ACADEMY DURING THEIR PASSING OUT PARADE AND COMMISSIONING CEREMONY IN KADUNA ON SATURDAY   
  • PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI (R) PRESENTING AN AWARD TO THE BEST OVERALL GRADUATING CADET, A.O MOHAMMAD AT THE PASSING OUT PARADE AND COMMISSIONING CEREMONY IN HONOUR OF 63 REGULAR COURSE OF THE NATIONAL DEFENCE ACADEMY IN KADUNA ON SATURDAY   
  • FROM LEFT: JUSTICE DIPE OLU OF OGUN STATE JUDICIARY, MR OLUWAMIMO OGUNDE; NATIONAL LEGAL ADVISER, REDEEMED CHRISTIAN CHURCH OF GOOD, MR TITI ADEGBILE; AND VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO, DURING THE REDEEMED CHRISTIAN CHURCH OF GOD LEGAL OFFICER'S ANNUAL CONFERENCE AT THE CAMP IN OGUN STATE.   
  • VICE PRESIDENT YEMI OSINBAJO (5TH-R), IN A GROUP PHOTOGRAPH WITH MEMBERS OF THE REDEEMED CHRISTIAN CHURCH OF GOD (RCCG), DURING THE RCCG LEGAL OFFICER'S ANNUAL CONFERENCE AT THE CAMP IN OGUN STATE.    
  • FROM LEFT: KING JAJA OF OPOBO, DANDESON DOUGLAS JAJA; THE OBI OF ONITSHA, IGWE ALFRED ACHEBE; SEN. BEN OBI; AND THE TRADITIONAL RULER OF NDIKELIONWU, PROF. IKE CHUKWUEMEKA, DURING THE CELEBRATION OF ACHEBE'S 15TH OFALA FESTIVAL IN ONITSHA ON SATURDAY   
  • SOME YOUTH OF IMIRINGI TOWN, CLEARING THE WATER HIGH-CENT BLOCKING THE CREEK CONNECTING RIVER NIGER IN IMIRINGI TOWN OGBIA LGA IN BAYELSA STATE, ON SATURDAY   
  • FROM LEFT: SECRETARY-GENERAL, ORGANISATION OF PETROLEUM EXPORTING COUNTRIES (OPEC), MR MOHAMMED BARKINDO; THE DEPUTY GOVERNOR, CBN IN CHARGE OF ECONOMIC POLICY, SARAH ALADE; AND THE MINISTER OF FINANCE, MRS KEMI ADEOSUN AT THE G-24 MINISTERS OF FINANCE AND CENTRAL BANK GOVERNOR'S MEETING IN WASHINGTON D.C.   
  • KWARA COMMISSIONER FOR WORKS AND TRANSPORT, ALHAJI ARO YAHYA (L), INSPECTING OHAN AND MORO BRIDGES LINKING KWARA WITH OYO STATE ON SATURDAY   
  • MINISTER OF STATE FOR PETROLEUM, DR IBE KACHUKWU (2ND- L),INSPECTING AN EXHIBITION AT THE 2016 PETROLEUM TRAINING INSTITUTE (PTI) CONVOCATION IN EFFURUN, DELTA ON SATURDAY.   
  • AKWA IBOM CONTINGENT MATCHING AT THE OFFICIAL CLOSING CEREMONY OF 29TH NATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS AND CULTURE (NAFEST) 2016 IN UYO ON SATURDAY   
  • KANO STATE CONTINGENT MATCHING AT THE CLOSING CEREMONY OF 29TH NATIONAL FESTIVAL OF ARTS AND CULTURE (NAFEST)2016 IN UYO ON SATURDAY   
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast. He also loves exploring and sharing about the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Boko Haram Sect releases video of UNIMAID workers begging for their livesbullet
2 Niger Delta Militants threaten to resume pipeline bombingsbullet
3 Shehu Sani Mob attacks Senator during press briefing in Kaduna [PHOTOS]bullet

Local

Aliko Dangote
Aliko Dangote FG asks billionaire to complete refinery before 2019
Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona
Awujale I am alive, hale and hearty – Monarch
Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed FG walking its talks to stamp out piracy – Minister
NASS working with President Buhari to address challenges — Sen. Wamakko
Wamakko Sen condoles Zamfara Govt over Emir’s death