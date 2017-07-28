ICRC boss lauds FG’s commitment toward PPP projects in FCT

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has commended the Federal Government for inaugurating the inter-ministerial implementation committee for the development of engineering infrastructure at Katampe District, Abuja.

Mr Chidi Izuwa, Acting Director-General of the commission said this in a statement by the acting Head of Media and Publicity of ICRC, Manji Yarling.

The inter-ministerial implementation committee for the development of engineering infrastructure was on July 27, inaugurated by the Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammad Bello.

The project is the first major experiment of the FCT administration toward developing an entire district on Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Izuwa commended the Minister’s commitment to the success of the Katampe project and his ambitious plan for FCT.

He said,“it is worthy of note that the world bank views the Katampe project as a model PPP project that can be replicated around the world.

“The Federal Capital Territory’s heart shaped pictorial representation on the map could be translated into reality by making FCT the heart of Africa and a first stop for tourism in Africa.

“ If FCT will be the city of our dreams, there is need for rapid infrastructural development of which the conventional budget allocation cannot provide the required financing.

“This therefore necessitates strategic partnering with the private sector to have access to funds in making Abuja the heart of Africa,” he said.

According to Izuwa, the FCT administration desires the success of this project as it will replicate other PPP projects in the capital city.

He noted that the conventional mode of developing the city was no longer tenable due to insufficient funds needed to keep up with the pace at which the city was developing.

He said the millennium towers, Abuja light rail, markets, bus system and public toilets were viable PPP project areas that could make the city a conventional tourist attraction to the world.