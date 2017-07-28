Home > Local >

ICRC boss lauds FG’s commitment toward PPP projects in FCT

ICRC Agency's boss lauds FG’s commitment toward PPP projects in FCT

Izuwa commended the Minister’s commitment to the success of the Katampe project and his ambitious plan for FCT.

  • Published:
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo play

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo

(AFP/File)

Fashola Minister says lawmakers want borehole projects over capital projects
NCP Council worked on over 142 public enterprises since inception - Osinbajo
Chibok Girls Joy as rescued schoolgirls reunited with parents
Boko Haram Meet the man who brokered the deal to release 82 Chibok girls
In Adamawa 'Over 2,000 internally displaced children in Safe School Initiative programme' – Agency
Chibok Girls Negotiator says some students refused to leave their Boko Haram captors
Chibok Girls Red Cross not involved in negotiation – Coordinator says
Chibok Girls UN urges Nigerians to support returned schoolgirls
IDP Camp Bombing Danjuma assures protection of IDPs, says Air Force strike regrettable
Boko Haram Soldiers who dropped bombs on IDPs should be punished
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) has commended the Federal Government for inaugurating the inter-ministerial implementation committee for the development of engineering infrastructure at Katampe District, Abuja.

Mr Chidi Izuwa, Acting Director-General of the commission said this in a statement by the acting Head of Media and Publicity of ICRC, Manji Yarling.

The inter-ministerial implementation committee for the development of engineering infrastructure was on July 27, inaugurated by the Minister, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mohammad Bello.

The project is the first major experiment of the FCT administration toward developing an entire district on Public-Private Partnership (PPP).

Izuwa commended the Minister’s commitment to the success of the Katampe project and his ambitious plan for FCT.

He said,“it is worthy of note that the world bank views the Katampe project as a model PPP project that can be replicated around the world.

“The Federal Capital Territory’s heart shaped pictorial representation on the map could be translated into reality by making FCT the heart of Africa and a first stop for tourism in Africa.

“ If FCT will be the city of our dreams, there is need for rapid infrastructural development of which the conventional budget allocation cannot provide the required financing.

“This therefore necessitates strategic partnering with the private sector to have access to funds in making Abuja the heart of Africa,” he said.

According to Izuwa, the FCT administration desires the success of this project as it will replicate other PPP projects in the capital city.

He noted that the conventional mode of developing the city was no longer tenable due to insufficient funds needed to keep up with the pace at which the city was developing.

He said the millennium towers, Abuja light rail, markets, bus system and public toilets were viable PPP project areas that could make the city a conventional tourist attraction to the world.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari's Health 'President's recovery is a miracle,' PDP Governor says...bullet
2 Diezani Alison-Madueke Former minister spends more than $1m on...bullet
3 In Enugu Biafran War bomb recovered by Police on farmlandbullet

Local

Governor Ayodele Fayose
Fayose Many countries have been led by the youths - Gov
Boboye Olayemi Oyeyemi, Corps Marshall, FRSC.
In Calabar FRSC recovers 2 stolen vehicles - Official
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State
Okorocha Gov wants youth corps members to defend Nigeria’s unity
Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed FG making positive impact on the economy – Minister