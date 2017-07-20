Home > Local >

I didn't do any shady deal with Diezani - Okunbor

Diezani I wasn't involved in oil swap deals', Petrol transporter disowns ex-minister

Okunbor said he never participated in the 'shady' oil contracts Diezani and her allies, Kola Aluko and Jide Omokore, were accused to have masterminded.

  • Published:
Nigeria's Minister of Petroleum Diezani Alison-Madueke addresses delegates at the opening of the Nigeira Oil &amp; Gas 2014 conference in a file photo play Nigeria's Minister of Petroleum Diezani Alison-Madueke addresses delegates at the opening of the Nigeira Oil & Gas 2014 conference in a file photo (REUTERS/Afolabi Sotunde)

Diezani Alison-Madueke Court orders forfeiture of former Minister's Banana Island property
Diezani Alison Madueke 20 things you should know about ex minister’s latest looting allegation
Diezani, Kola Aluko EFCC to seize Dubai mansions allegedly owned by ex-minister, associate
Diezani How ex-minister's associates laundered $1.76b stolen from NNPC
Diezani Alison Madueke US seizes properties worth $144m from ex-minister
Kola Aluko Diezani's associate, loses N15.7B penthouse in New York to bank
Diezani Alison Madueke Ex-Minister threatens to expose her partners in alleged corruption dealings
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Chairman of Ocean Marine Security Limited, Hosa Okunbor, who was fingered in the alleged monumental oil fraud involving ex-petroleum minister, Diezani Alison-Madueke.

Okunbor said he never participated in the 'shady' oil contracts Diezani and her allies, Kola Aluko and Jide Omokore, were accused to have masterminded.

Hosa Okunbor play

Hosa Okunbor

(The Cable)

 

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) had recently filed a civil forfeiture notice to recover funds and property acquired by Aluko and Omokore with proceeds of the contracts obtained from the Diezani.

The court documents revealed the manner in which Aluko and Omokore compensated Diezani for the hugely lucrative contracts.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Okunbor said his company's only business was to transport crude oil.

He said, "For the umpteenth time, the report feasted on blatant falsehood and outright lies in relations to my business dealings.

"As this falsehood is being assisted with the ubiquity of social media, it is becoming increasingly clear that maintaining silence further will be misconstrued for consent.

"Ocean Marine Solutions (OMS) Limited was contracted by the NNPC to provide security coverage for the crude oil transportation because of its longstanding ‘sterling reputation in maritime security’. This became imperative after NNPC had offered PPP Fluid Mechanics Limited (his indigenous procurement and oilfield services company) a contract to transport crude from Escravos to Warri refinery when it had become highly uneconomical to transport crude oil between these locations through the pipeline in view of government’s huge expenditure of about $121 million for the maintenance and repairs of the Escravos-Warri broken crude oil pipeline.

"Upon satisfaction by NNPC with the delivery of PPPFM and OMS, the companies were adjudged competent and capable for continued transportation of the crude."

Okunbor added neither him nor any of his business entities "has ever engaged in any deal requiring lifting the tiniest drop of oil, crude or refined."

"I am not a trader; I have never submitted nor participated in any "Oil swap" deal, neither do I own a company trading in any petroleum products,

"I have never stood before any administrative, judicial or legislative panels to answer any questions related to any shady deal. I have conducted my businesses with utmost openness, honesty and integrity," he stressed.

ALSO READ: 20 things you should know about Diezani's latest looting allegation

On Wednesday, July 19, A Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the interim forfeiture of an estate in Banana Island reportedly owned by Diezani.

The court also ordered the temporary seizure of $3.7 million in a Zenith bank account, which allegedly belongs to the ex-minister.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior Associate at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Diezani Alison Madueke 20 things you should know about ex minister’s...bullet
2 Diezani Alison Madueke Ex-Minister threatens to expose her partners in...bullet
3 In Lagos Mob sets 2 banks on fire after policeman kills 3 drivers in...bullet

Local

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Acting President orders fresh security reinforcements in Kaduna
Ibrahim Magu
EFCC Anti-graft agency inaugurates committee after Egmont Group suspended Nigeria
Nigeria's acting President Yemi Osinbajo orders troops to keep the peace in Taraba after ethnic clashes between the Mambilla and Fulani groups have turned deadly
Osinbajo Acting President condemns abduction of women in Borno
Seriake Dickson
Paris Club Refund Gov warns against misuse at LGs as Bayelsa gets N10B