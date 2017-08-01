I am alive, hale and hearty – Awujale

The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona is alive, hale and hearty.

This is contrary to widespread rumours about his demise, which began spreading in the late hours of Monday, July 31, 2017.

The 83-year old monarch, who is spending his 57th year on the throne was reported to have died today by some bloggers and websites.

The respected monarch is said to have debunked the rumours about his death in a recent telephone conversation.

The Awujale has for the past week been a guest of Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, in Lagos, where he has been staying after a routine medical checkup in a Lagos hospital, two weeks ago.

Awujale expressed surprise that some bloggers could be spreading rumours about his death without confirming from the palace in Ijebu-Ode or from his chiefs.

“Why are people spreading rumours about my death, when I am right here at Oriental”, asked the baffled King.

He enjoined journalists to check veracity of their information, before rushing to publish.