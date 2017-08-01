Home > Local >

I am alive, hale and hearty – Awujale

Awujale I am alive, hale and hearty – Monarch

Awujale expressed surprise that people could be spreading rumours about his death without confirming from the palace in Ijebu-Ode.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Obasanjo Ex-President calls Awujale a liar and a rumour monger
Obasanjo Mike Adenuga was only a pawn in ex-President and Atiku crisis - Oba Awujale
Oba Sikiru Adetona Monarch asks politicians to fulfill their promises to Nigerians
Buhari Nigeria will emerge 1 of world's most powerful countries under President – Italian PM
Buhari President meets with Obasanjo, Adenuga, Awujale, others in Ogun [PHOTOS]
Tinubu Ooni of Ife visits APC leader in Lagos home [PHOTOS]
Buhari President receives Tinubu, traditional ruler in London
In Ogun Workers suspend 10-day strike, give govt 2-week ultimatum to meet demands
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona is alive, hale and hearty.

This is contrary to widespread rumours about his demise, which began spreading in the late hours of Monday, July 31, 2017.

The 83-year old monarch, who is spending his 57th year on the throne was reported to have died today by some bloggers and websites.

The respected monarch is said to have debunked the rumours about his death in a recent telephone conversation.

Mike Adenuga and Awujale of Ijebu play

Mike Adenuga and Awujale of Ijebu

(Helen Ozor)

 

The Awujale has for the past week been a guest of Oriental Hotel in Victoria Island, in Lagos, where he has been staying after a routine medical checkup in a Lagos hospital, two weeks ago.

Awujale expressed surprise that some bloggers could be spreading rumours about his death without confirming from the palace in Ijebu-Ode or from his chiefs.

Why are people spreading rumours about my death, when I am right here at Oriental”, asked the baffled King.

He enjoined journalists to check veracity of their information, before rushing to publish.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Boko Haram Sect releases video of UNIMAID workers begging for their livesbullet
2 Niger Delta Militants threaten to resume pipeline bombingsbullet
3 Shehu Sani Mob attacks Senator during press briefing in Kaduna [PHOTOS]bullet

Local

Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed FG walking its talks to stamp out piracy – Minister
NASS working with President Buhari to address challenges — Sen. Wamakko
Wamakko Sen condoles Zamfara Govt over Emir’s death
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo
Osinbajo Acting President says Lake Chad partnering against Boko Haram
House Speaker, Yakubu Dogara
Dogara Speaker wants police, army properly equipped