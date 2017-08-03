How policemen looted Goodluck Jonathan's Abuja house

Chairman of the Tipper Garage market has explained how policemen meant to be guarding the Abuja residence of former president Goodluck Jonathan lured him into buying stolen values in the house.

Ibrahim Bagobiri, who is on the run from the police, said he disappeared because he is ashamed that he bought the stolen items, which is against the laid down rules of the market.

Speaking in an interview with Premium Times, Bagobiri said Sergeant Musa, whom he has known for over 12 years as a good policeman, persuaded him to buy the ex-president's property.

He said, "It all began in 2016, I think before the commencement of fasting period in that year. A young man approached me in the market and introduced himself as an errand boy sent to me by Sergeant Musa.

"The young man came with six sets of clothes and told me that Musa said I should buy them so that he would take the money to him. I was surprised to hear that, because I had never done any transaction with him before then.

"I then quickly called his line and asked him. Musa spent time to convince me that those clothes were not stolen, but rather, they were given to them by their Oga (former President Jonathan).

"When I insisted that I would not buy, he was angry with me that I was behaving as if I took him for a thief. He later gave the phone to a police inspector who described Mr. Jonathan’s house to me and said I should personally come and confirm the authenticity of their claims.

"It was after two days before they convinced me to buy those six sets of clothes. After I bought another few sets, they again invited me to the house and took me to a room where various items in large quantity were stored."

Asked whether he bought the stolen items in a large quantity, the market chairman said he was taken to the house to see some of the other valuable up for sale, but according to him, he refused to buy.

He added that, "before we entered, that police Inspector told me that they were going to take me to a particular room where they stored a large quantity of various goods. The goods, according to them were all distributed to them by Jonathan after they lost the 2015 Presidential election.

"Immediately I entered into the room, I faced a portrait of Mr. Jonathan, neatly placed on the wall. The nature of the room and the mere look of that quantity of items made me to come to term with reality that they were not the kind of items that would be given to mere security men.

"When they observed how I was shocked, they said I shouldn’t be afraid. But I looked into their faces and said, ‘Musa, even if I will become the richest man in Nigeria through the proceeds of these items, I will not buy them.’

"That is how far my closeness with Musa went. From that time, he began to look for other buyers."