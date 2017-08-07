200 out of the 360 members of the House of Representatives, has taken delivery of their utility vehicles.

Reports say the vehicles, which costs N17m each, will be given to all the members of the House, and it will put a N6.1b dent on the government’s coffers.

Sources in the Green Chambers say the Peugeot 508 series will be used as a utility vehicle by the lawmakers.

Speaking to newsmen, the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Mr. Abdulrazak Namdas said all Reps will get their cars by the end of December 2017.

Namdas also said “Over 200 have been supplied out of 360 and we are still getting more.

“Every member will get a car by the end of this year. The issue is that the payment and supply of the vehicle is being done in instalments.

“The House and the company (Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Limited) agreed to this arrangement of paying and supplying in instalments.

“Naturally, not all the members can get their cars at the same time and we have explained to them why this cannot be possible.”

Namdas also attributed the delay in the supply of the vehicles to lack of funds.

He said “You know that we have not started the implementation of the 2017 budget fully.

“You will appreciate the fact that payment for these cars will come from the budget. So, that issue too is there.”

According to Vanguard, the lawmakers in the Green Chambers have been going through some hard times, as some of them say they are being owed salaries.