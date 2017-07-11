House of Reps keeps CRK independent

Members of the House of Representatives have dismissed the Federal Government's new plan on merging religious subjects with Civic Education and retained the Christian Religious Knowledge (CRK) as an independent subject.

Members of the lower chamber of the National Assembly agreed that to protect religious liberties as provided by the 1999 Constitution (as amended), religious subjects of choice should be taught to students in schools.

The also agreed that Islamic Studies should be treated independently.

The motion, titled "Call to make Civic Education an optional instead of a compulsory subject for Senior Certificate Examination" was filed by Hon. Beni Lar (Plateau).

The alleged removal of CRK as an independent subject has been the subject of debate by several groups like the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

They demanded that the government returns the Basic Education Curriculum to its original state with CRK as a stand-alone subject.

In response to the outrage, Prof. Ismail Junaidu, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) maintained that CRK has not been removed.

He said, "The Management of NERDC hereby reiterates categorically and unequivocally to all Nigerians that the subject offerings (Civic Education, Social Studies, Christian Religious Knowledge, Islamic Studies and Security Education) under the Religion and National Values Curriculum are distinct.

"The subjects are as listed and taught separately on the timetable.

"In this Curriculum, no child should be coerced or compelled to learn or be taught in school any religious studies subject but only one (out of the two) that restrictively relates to the belief system professed by the child and his/her parents."