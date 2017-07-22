Home > Local >

Herman Hembe :  "I have spent all the salaries I collected," sacked lawmaker says

Herman Hembe "I have spent all the salaries I collected," sacked lawmaker says

Hembe said this in reaction to the order of the supreme court which compelled him to refund the salaries.

Hon. Herman Hembe play

Hon. Herman Hembe

(Benue State Government)

Sacked member of the house of representatives, Herman Hembe, has said he has spent all the salaries he collected as a member of the lower legislative chamber.

Hembe said this in reaction to the order of the supreme court which compelled him to refund the salaries.

Hembe complied with the order and even paid the N700,000 awarded against him.

He said he used the salaries he received for the upkeep of his family, while adding that the high cost of living made it impossible for him to save.

“I have tried very hard to raise a loan to enable me comply with the above order of the honourable court, but have not yet succeeded.

“This honourable court in its judgement declared the primaries conducted by the 2nd respondent from 7th to 10th December, 2014 null and void and this granted the appellants relief four in her originating summons as reproduced in the judgement’s of this honourable court

“The court in its judgement struck out the appellants grounds of appeal numbered 1, 2, 6, 9, 10, as well as the appellants issues 2 and 3 in her brief of argument and issue 2 of my brief of argument, the issues having been distilled from grounds of appeal that had been struck out.

ALSO READ: Supreme Court sacks Benue lawmaker, Herman Hembe

“The appellant’s notice on appeal and brief of argument and the briefs of 1st, 2nd and 3rd respondents are exhibited herewith am marked exhibits B, C, D, E and F respectively.

“I am applying to this honourable court to set aside the consequential orders against me. I had raised a preliminary objection against the appellant’s originating summons, which was upheld by the trial court and court of appeal, but was overruled by this honourable court.

On June 23, 2017,  the supreme court sacked Hembe as the lawmaker representing Vandeikya/Konshisha federal constituency of Benue state.

