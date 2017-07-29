Home > Local >

On July 24, 2017, Governor Darius Ishaku signed the Taraba state anti-grazing bill into law.

The umbrella body of cattle breeders, Miyyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACABAN) have threatened to sue the Taraba state government.

According to reports, this is following the passage of an anti-grazing bill by the state government.

On July 24, 2017, Governor Darius Ishaku signed the Taraba state anti-grazing bill into law, Daily Trust reports.

Speaking further, Governor Ishaku said the activities of the cattle breeders have destroyed farmlands.

He also said “As the head of this government, the responsibility lies on me to do all I can to find a lasting solution to this situation that has consumed hundreds of lives, farm produce, cattle and destruction of several communities.”

Meanwhile, the North-East Zone chairman of MACABAN, Alhaji Mafindi Danburam, said “Passing of the bill and signing it into law by the House of Assembly and Governor Ishaku respectively, did not come to members of Miyyetti Allah as a surprise because the governor was determined to dislodge the Fulani from the state."

Danburam added that the cattle breeders have filed a suit, through its counsel, Professor Yusuf Dankofa at a Jalingo High Court to challenge the law.

The cattle breeders’ group also alleged that Gov Ishaku has refused to establish grazing reserves as required by the Federal Government.

Danburam  said “How can a government that refused to provide vaccination for cattle diseases or come to the aid of Fulani in difficult situation, now say it is going to provide land for the establishment of ranches?

“It is hard to agree with the government on its claim that the law was in the interest of the herdsmen when in actual sense the government in its two years in office had refused to provide a single kobo in the budget for the development of livestock.”

“Though the governor has said that the law would become effective in the next six months, cattle routes have been blocked and herdsmen prevented from grazing in JauroYeno, BakinDutse and Jamlari in Ardo-Kola and Lau local government areas,” he added.

There have been several reports of clashes between farmers and suspected Fulani herdsmen in various parts of the country.

