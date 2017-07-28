Home > Local >

Health Minister shuns Reps over suspension of NHIS boss

Adewole said he was constrained not to honour the invitation based on two factors - his scheduled visit to Osun, and his decision not to obstruct the panel investigating Yusuf.

  • Published:
Professor Isaac Adewole, Nigeria's Health Minister play

(NigerianEye)

Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, has "respectfully" turned down the invitation to appear before the House of Representatives.

He was summoned over the suspension of the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Usman Yusuf.

The House Committee on Healthcare Services had ordered Adewole to reinstate Yusuf but the Minister refused - instead, he suspended three more top officials of the agency.

The Committee thereafter mandated him to appear before it to justify Yusuf's suspension.

In a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Committee, John Okafor, the Minister said he was constrained not to honour the invitation based on two factors - his scheduled visit to Osun State, and his decision not to affect the outcome of the panel investigating Yusuf.

Adewole assured that he would make the outcome of the investigation known to the legislators.

He wrote, "Mr Chairman, may I inform you that the federal ministry of health with the approval of the acting president and head of service is currently conducting an administrative panel of enquiry on NHIS including the suspended executive secretary – Professor Usman Yusuf.

"I am expecting that in a couple of days, the committee should submit her report to my office. Secondly, I have committed myself to a national programme as part of the stakeholder’s meeting including the executive governor of Osun. The programme is being supported by the Engender Health and beneficiaries are expected from all over the country.

"In the light of the above, I wish to respectfully crave your indulgence to be excused from the meeting of 27th July 2017 to avoid making any statement that will affect the outcome of the committee and also attend the programme that I already planned. I promise to share and discuss the outcome of the administrative panel with you when I receive the final report."

The NHIS boss, Yusuf, was suspended after series of corruption allegations against him.

