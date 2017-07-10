Home > Local >

Gunmen kidnap NHIS auditor in Kaduna

The auditor was said to be travelling from Abuja to Kaduna when his car was intercepted by the kidnappers on the highway around Katari.

Gunmen have reportedly kidnapped the auditor of National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Zakari Mohammed Sada.

Sada was said to be travelling from Abuja to Kaduna when his car was intercepted by the kidnappers on the highway around Katari.

The hoodlums whisked him into a bush and contacted his family to demand a ransom, reports said.

The sum demanded by the kidnappers was not ascertained as at the time of filing this report.

The Kaduna State Police Command could not immediately confirm the incident.

In the same vein, it was gathered that gunmen suspected to be kidnappers attacked travellers around the same area of the expressway on Friday, July 7, killing a woman.

