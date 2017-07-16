A group known as the Middle Belt Volunteers is spearheading calls for ex-Senate President, David Mark to run for President in 2019.

This is coming after the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) reportedly zoned the presidency to the North.

According to Daily Post, some posters of Mark have been seen around Abuja, Igah Ikeje, Okpo in Kogi State, and some parts of Kaduna State.

Speaking to newsmen, an official of the group said “Yes, we are presenting him (Mark) as our candidate in 2019. He is the man to beat.”

Senator David Alechenu Bonaventure Mark (GCON) is a retired Nigerian Army Brigadier General.

He also served as the President of the Nigerian Senate from 2007 to 2015