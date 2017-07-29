An NGO, Youth Initiative Against Violence and Human Rights Abuse, has commended the Nigerian Senate for passing the “not too young to run” bill.

The bill seeks to place the age for a candidate wishing to run for the office of the President at 35; governor at 30; House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly at 25.

The organisation made the commendation on Saturday in Jos in a statement signed by its Media and Communication Officer, Miss Grace Idakwo.

Idakwo described the move as a “giant stride” and one of the greatest achievements in history of the National Assembly.

She added that the action had shown that the senators were in tandem with the desire of Nigeria’s founding fathers and in tune with global political trend.

She said: “All over the world, people are removing barriers that limit young people from actively participating in governance and Nigeria cannot be left behind.

“The passage of this bill is timely and essential to the growth of democracy in Nigeria and will affect the common people on the street.

“We have hope in the capabilities of young people to move this nation forward.

“So, we wish to sincerely commend the Senate, especially those who actively contributed in various discussions and voted in favour of the bill which leads to its accelerated passage.

“We also commend the efforts of critical stakeholders and partners especially the media, and other colleagues in the Civil Society for working assiduously to ensure the bill sees the light of the day.’’

She called on members of state Houses of Assembly to key into the vision by domesticating the bill.

Idakwo urged President Mohammadu Buhari, to as a matter of urgency assent to the bill to ensure the implementation of its provisions.