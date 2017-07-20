Home > Local >

Govt recovers stolen money daily, says Finance Minister

Kemi Adeosun Minister says govt recovers stolen money daily

The minister failed to release any exact figures about the amount that has been recovered so far.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun.

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun has said that illegally stolen funds from the government's treasury are recovered on a daily basis.

She made the disclosure while speaking on a programme on the African Independent Television (AIT).

The minister failed to release any exact figures about the amount that has been recovered so far by President Muhammadu Buhari's government, but she said that the recovered loots will be used to fund capital projects in the country's budget.

According to her, "It’s a process that we are reconciling and I’m sure that very soon, we will put out some data; I think Lai Mohammed put out some figures and since then we have improved our reconciliation methods and we have an asset tracking team.

"I'm confident that very soon we'll put out updated figures of course recovery changes day to day because on a daily basis, money is being recovered from various places but soon we’ll put out comprehensive figures on that.

"The recovered funds are still with me, part of it is to be used for budget. The acting president has insisted that we identify projects in the budgets that will have national impact so we are going through the budget to identify and release funds for that especially in the area of health. Stolen funds will be used for capital projects, not paying of salaries."

Adeosun also said that the country is already out of economic recession, and that it was only a matter of time before figures reflect that fact.

She said, "We are out, we're out to an extent and we hope that the figures will reflect the fact that we're out.

"We shouldn't focus too much on when, what we should focus on is growth. Getting out of recession is not enough, we have to grow and grow aggressively.

"The ERGP has plans that will have us seeing seven or eight percent growth and that is the kind of growth we need for our population growth and I’d like to focus less on when we'll get out of recession."

