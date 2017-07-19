There are reports that some officials of the Borno State government in Maiduguri denied newsmen access to cover girl activist and Nobel laureate, Malala Yousafzai’s visit to the school.

According to reports, the government officials at the post-basic school set up by the UNICEF at the IDP camp in Maiduguri denied local media entry to cover the visit and interaction of Malala with the students on Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

The officials reportedly asked the reporters, representing various media organisations to leave, stressing that they were not invited to cover the event.

“We have arrangements; only foreign media are permitted entry, we do not need local media,’’ they said.

The UN Ambassador of Peace's ambassador to Nigeria kicked with a meeting with the acting President on Monday, July 17, 2018 and later a visit to Maiduguri, where she was received by Gov Kasshim Shettima.