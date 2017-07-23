Home > Local >

Kashim Shettima :  Borno Gov approves recruitment of 300 fresh graduates

Kashim Shettima Borno Gov approves recruitment of 300 fresh graduates

Shettima gave the approval while presenting certificates to 10 youths sponsored by the State Government for a course on electricity generation.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima play

Borno State Governor Kashim Shettima

(Daily Trust)

Boko Haram Borno govt declares December 22 public holiday to celebrate defeat of terrorists
Post-Insurgency Borno Govt to empower 150 women in Chibok
Ali Ndume Borno Governor, Shettima meets Saraki over Senator’s suspension
Kashim Shettima Borno gov urges military to intensify efforts to end Boko Haram menace
Kashim Shettima Blind man who was offered automatic job by Borno Gov owed 5-month salary
UNIMAID Governor Shettima approves N50m to boost university's security
Kashim Shettima Borno govt upgrades radio station to check radical religious ideologies
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno has approved immediate recruitment of 300 fresh graduates into the state Civil Service.

Shettima gave the approval while presenting certificates to 10 youths sponsored by the State Government for a one-year course on electricity generation, distribution and transmission at the National Power Training Institute, Maiduguri, on Sunday.

Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, disclosed this in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

“Shettima has directed the State Civil Service Commission to begin procedures for the recruitment of 300  graduates of various fields from the 27 local government areas into the service,” Gusau said.

He explained that the 300 slots were created in the service due to successful verification of workers in the civil service during which 10,000 ghost workers were detected on the payroll of the State Government, whom siphoned more than 500 million for more than 20 years.

‎“The government now spends about N2.2 billion monthly for salaries and pensions as against the previous salary bill of N2.7 billion since 1999,” he said.

ALSO READ: We owe our political freeedom to Tinubu - Shettima

According to Gusau, the  saving of  N500 million by  the government will enable it to employ 300 more graduates for now.

He said the governor had assured that more workers would be eventually employed in other categories of the civil service.

The special adviser explained that the exercise was aimed at re-positioning the Service with productive youths that would play a crucial role in the ongoing rebuilding of the state.

Image
  • Deputy Inspector General of Police in Charge of South/East Zone, Mr Valentine Ntomchukwu inspecting Officers on guard at the Imo State Police Command, during the DIG's Official visit to the Command in Owerri on Monday (22/5/17). With him is the Commissioner of Police, Mr Chris Ezike 02696/22/5/2017/Ikechukwu Iweajunwa /EO/ICE/NAN 
  • Deputy Inspector General of Police in Charge of South/East Zone, Mr Valentine Ntomchukwu receiving a Holy Bible from the Chaplain, Imo State Police Command Rev Paul Damjuma, during the DIG's Official visit to the Command in Owerri on Monday (22/5/17). 02697/22/5/2017/ Ikechukwu Iweajunwa/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Managing Editor, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Lagos office, Mr Michael Mbonye; Head of Lagos Operation NAN, Mrs Kate Popoola and Director-General Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Mr Muda Yusuf, during the visit of the LCCI D G to NAN, Lagos office on Monday (22/5/17). 02698/22/5/2017/Babatunde Atolagbe/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi (3rd r) receiving the symbol of Canadian Parliament from the visiting member of Canadian Parliament, Mr Ramesh Sangha at the Oba’s Palace in Ile-Ife on Sunday 02699/22/5/2017/ICE/NAN 
  • Gov Samuel Ortom of Benue State signing the Anti Open Grazing and Anti Kidnapping, Abduction, Cultism and Terrorism bills into law in Makurdi on Monday (22/5/17) 02700/22/5/2017/NAN Markudi/ICE/NAN 
  • Cross section of traditional rulers during at a stakeholders meeting at the Benue Peoples House in Makurdi on Monday (22/5/17) 02701/22/5/2017/ Nicholas Dechi//ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Gov Kashim Shettima of Borno State, Deputy Director , International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA) Dr Kenton Dashiell and former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the donation of 35,930 kilograms of seeds to Borno State Government by IITA in Maiduguri on Monday (22/5/17) 02702/22/5/2017/Ali Baba Inuwa/OTU/ICE/NAN 
  • Executive members of Plateau Youth Council Chapter Taken Oath of office before Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau State during their Inauguration in Jos on Monday (22/5/17) 02703/22/5/2017/Sunday Adah/OTU/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Gov Simon Lalong, of Plateau State and Representative of President, National Youth Council, Amb Ibukunoluwa Oluwole during the inauguration of Plateau Youth Council Chapter in Jos on Monday (22/5/17/) 02704/22/5/2017/Sunday Adah/ICE/NAN 
  • Representative of Actionaid Nigeria, Mr Tunde Aremu, addressing participants, at the stakeholders consultative meeting on 2018 Agriculture Budget, in Kaduna on Monday (22/5/17). 02705/22/5/2017/Suleiman Shuaibu/BJO/NAN 
  • Representative of the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Mr Kayode Obasa (L) with representative of Actionaid Nigeria, Mr Tunde Aremu, at the stakeholders consultative meeting on 2018 Agriculture Budget, in Kaduna on Monday (22/5/17). 02706/22/5/2017/Suleiman Shuaibu/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Ashipa of Ibadanland, Sir Eddy Oyewole; Ekarun Olubadan, High Chief Kola Adegbola; the Anglican Bishop of Ibadan North Diocese, Most Rev. Segun Okubadejo; Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin; and representative of Ondo State Governor, Mr Tosin Ogunbodede, at the 7th Synod of Ibadan North Anglican Communion, in Ibadan on Monday (22/5/17). 02707/22/5/2017/Timothy Adeogodiran/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Ashipa of Ibadanland, Sir Eddy Oyewole; Ekarun Olubadan, High Chief Kola Adegbola; the Anglican Bishop of Ibadan North Diocese, Most Rev. Segun Okubadejo; Balogun of Ibadanland, High Chief Owolabi Olakulehin, at the 7th Synod of Ibadan North Diocese of the Anglican Communion, in Ibadan on Monday (22/5/17). 02708/22/5/2017/Suleiman Shuaibu/BJO/NAN 
  • Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Ports, Harbours and Waterways, Rep. Pat Asadu (R) with Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Aviation, Rep. Nkiruka Onyejeocha during a Public Hearing at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday (22/5/17). 02709/22/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: President, Nigerian Chembers of Shipping, Mr Andy Ischei; Former Commissioner for Information, Enugu State, Mr Chucks Ugwoke and Secretary to the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Ports, Harbours and Waterways, Miss Cythia Agu, during a Public Hearing at the National Assembly in Abuja on Monday (22/5/17). 02710/22/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/ICE/NAN 
  • Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state (2nd L); Commissioner for Information and Culture, Mr Toye Arulogun (4th left) and other members of Oyo State Executive Council at the World Cultural Day in Ibadan on Monday (22/5/17). 02711/22/5/17/Timothy Adeogodiran/JAU/ICE/NAN 
  • Members of the Movement for the Actualization of Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) during a Rally to mark 18th Anniversary of MASSOB in Owerri on Monday (22/5/17). 02712/22/5/2017/ Francis Onyeukwu/ICE/NAN 
  • Gov Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi State (L) receiving a Certificate of Appreciation from his wife, Hadizah for his outstanding achievements in Bauchi state on Monday (22/5/17). 02713/22/5/17/22/5/17/ Deji Yaki/JAU/ICE/NAN 
  • Zaman Lafiya Cultural Troupe performing during the presentation of Certificate of Appreciation to Gov Muhammed Abubukar of Bauchi by his wife, Hadiza for his outstanding achievements in Bauchi state on Monday (22/5/17). 02714/22/5/17/22/5/17/ Deji Yaki/JAU/ICE/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Quit Notice Arewa youth group reverses eviction orderbullet
2 Herman Hembe "I have spent all the salaries I collected," sacked...bullet
3 Diezani Alison Madueke Ex-Minister threatens to expose her partners...bullet

Local

Boko Haram members
Boko Haram Army begin de-radicalisation of 43 repentant insurgents in Borno
Jigawa state Governor, Muhammad Badaru
Muhammad Badaru Jigawa Gov urges Muslims to intensify prayers on economic recovery
Nnamdi Kanu in Idoma attire
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader has a mental problem - Abubakar Tsav
IPOB apologists bowing before Nnamdi Kanu
Nnamdi Kanu IPOB leader’s sponsors will be exposed soon – Hamza Al-Mustapha