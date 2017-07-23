Gov. Kashim Shettima of Borno has approved immediate recruitment of 300 fresh graduates into the state Civil Service.

Shettima gave the approval while presenting certificates to 10 youths sponsored by the State Government for a one-year course on electricity generation, distribution and transmission at the National Power Training Institute, Maiduguri, on Sunday.

Malam Isa Gusau, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Communication and Strategy, disclosed this in a statement issued in Maiduguri.

“Shettima has directed the State Civil Service Commission to begin procedures for the recruitment of 300 graduates of various fields from the 27 local government areas into the service,” Gusau said.

He explained that the 300 slots were created in the service due to successful verification of workers in the civil service during which 10,000 ghost workers were detected on the payroll of the State Government, whom siphoned more than 500 million for more than 20 years.

‎“The government now spends about N2.2 billion monthly for salaries and pensions as against the previous salary bill of N2.7 billion since 1999,” he said.

According to Gusau, the saving of N500 million by the government will enable it to employ 300 more graduates for now.

He said the governor had assured that more workers would be eventually employed in other categories of the civil service.

The special adviser explained that the exercise was aimed at re-positioning the Service with productive youths that would play a crucial role in the ongoing rebuilding of the state.