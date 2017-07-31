Home > Local >

Gov Ortom rears snails not snakes - Commissioner says

Ortom Commissioner says Gov rears snails not snakes

Anuba said that some unscrupulous persons were linking the governor to the foreign snakes imported into the country.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom play

Benue Governor, Samuel Ortom

(Punch)

Samuel Ortom Governor says lies peddled on social media giving Benue a bad image
Samuel Ortom I will run for second term when I hear from God – Benue Gov says
Samuel Ortom Benue Governor defends anti-open grazing law
Samuel Ortom Benue govt. drags Tsav to court over inciting letter
Samuel Ortom Gov warns against breach of anti-open grazing law
Samuel Ortom Benue Governor asks Tsav to resign
Buhari We cracked jokes with President on our visit - Gov Ganduje
Buhari's Health 'President's recovery is a miracle,' PDP Governor says after London visit
Ortom Wheelbarrow Saga Journalist drags deputy governor’s aide to court
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources in Benue, James Anbua, has debunked the rumours making the rounds that Gov Samuel Ortom is rearing snakes.

Anbua told newsmen in Makurdi on Monday, July 31, 2017 that “no single snake farm exists in the state, let alone being owned by the governor ”.

He said that some unscrupulous persons were linking the governor to the foreign snakes imported into the country and intercepted by the Nigeria Customs Service in Calabar.

The commissioner said that anything associated with snake was considered to be evil by the people of the state.

Anbua said that no Benue indigene would contemplate owning a snake farm in the state.

“Ortom does not rear snakes. He does not have a snake farm.

“What he rears are snails, grass cutters, cattle of different species, among other domestic animals,’’ he said.

He said that the Ortom’s administration had led a revolution in agriculture with numerous initiatives to make the state embody the true meaning of its status as the “Food Basket of the Nation’’.

The commissioner said that the governor has done everything possible to take agriculture to lofty heights.

He stressed that snake farming was certainly not part of the agricultural programmes of the state government, describing it as alien to the people.

Anbua said that the state government is doing its best in yam farming and other crops for processing into various agricultural value chain for export.

The government, he said, is not involved in snake farming, because it is not beneficial to the people.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Gbenga Bada

Gbenga Bada is an Editor at Pulse. A well bred journalist with a flair for entertainment, society and arts, Gbenga loves covering events and reporting personalities for the public consumption. Reach me via Email: gbenga.bada@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Boko Haram Sect releases video of UNIMAID workers begging for their livesbullet
2 Niger Delta Militants threaten to resume pipeline bombingsbullet
3 Shehu Sani Mob attacks Senator during press briefing in Kaduna [PHOTOS]bullet

Local

Auto crash  
In Ogun 2 die, 8 injured in auto crash
Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state.
Aregbesola Osun Gov appoints Semiu Okanlawon as SA
Nigerian Army spokesman, Brig. Gen. Sani Usman
Boko Haram Army apologises for false statement about NNPC workers' rescue
Sukur World Heritage FG to rebuild Site destroyed by Boko Haram