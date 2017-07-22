Home > Local >

Gov Obaseki monitors conduct of FSLC Examination in Edo

The governor told newsmen in Benin that the aim was to see the method of administration of the exams.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state play

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state

(Punch)

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo on Saturday monitored the conduct of the First School Leaving Certificate (FSLC) examination organised by the state ministry of education.

The governor told newsmen shortly after inspecting some examination centres in Benin that the aim was to see the method of administration of the exams and improve on it if need be.

He said that the focus of his administration was to revamp the education system, especially the universal basic education in order to grow quality and respectful citizens.

“My administration is poised to rewarding hard work, diligence and dedication, and these values must be inculcated in our pupils.”

The governor expressed satisfaction with the comportment of the pupils and conduct of the exams, adding that his administration would work toward making the FSLC exams computer-based.

He urged parents and teachers not to promote examination malpractice, stressing that his government would not relent to punish anyone aiding and abetting such malpractices.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the pupils wrote the examination under close supervision while their parents and guardians were kept around the school premises.

The governor was accompanied by his Chief Of Staff, Mr Taiwo Akereke, the Head of Service, Mrs Gladys Edahor and some officials from the state ministry of education and the State Universal Basic Education Board.

Some of the examination centres visited are Ologboshere, Ivbiyeneva and Ibiotor primary schools all in Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of the state.

Others are George Idah Primary School and Ebenezer Primary school both in Oredo Local Government Area.

