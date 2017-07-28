Gov Kashim Shettima depressed over latest Boko Haram massacre

The latest Boko Haram attack on an oil exploration team in Borno has sent the State Governor, Kashim Shettima, into depression.

Shettima said the attack is a setback in the ongoing anti-insurgency war.

In a statement issued on Thursday, July 27, by his spokesman, Mallam Isa Gusau, the Governor saluted the gallant soldiers and members of the civilian Joint Task Force (JTF) who lost their lives in the attack.

He said, "I haven’t been my normal self since I received information of that attack. What happened in the first instance was a tragic setback in the fight against Boko Haram and in Nigeria’s effort to expand its economic fortunes.

"I am deeply pained by this incident especially coming at a time when we were beginning to pick up the pieces of our lives.

"Even though the attack should never have happened given the successes recorded by the military and the multi-national joint forces since 2015, I nonetheless still deem it necessary to commend the military for re-mobilising and countering the initial gains of the insurgents."

On Tuesday, July 25, the oil workers were reportedly ambushed by the terrorists at Magumeri in Gubio Local Government area of the state.

Many of them, including soldiers and JTF members, were killed in the attack while others were abducted.

It was gathered that the military reinforced and hunted the terrorists - they killed some and rescued the abducted oil workers.

But sadly, about 48 corpses - 18 Soldiers, 15 Civilian JTF, five University of Maiduguri staff and four NNPC drivers were reportedly recovered from the scene of the ambush.

It was learnt that six persons who were wounded in the attack but escaped to somewhere in Yobe State were later found dead.

All the corpses arrived Maiduguri Teaching Hospital on Thursday.