Gov. Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa, on Sunday, urged Muslims to intensify prayers on the economic recovery of Nigeria and the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari from ill health.

Badaru made this call during the 60-million-naira fund raising for the building of the state secretariat of Jama’atul Izalatil Bidiah Wa’ikamatil Sunnah (JIBWIS) in Dutse.

He said, “we need prayers from all and sundry to take the country out the present economic crisis, as well as the quick recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on medical vacation in London”.

The governor said the existing economic recession predated the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration under Buhari, adding that the current government was doing its best to rebuild the economy.

According to him, the Buhari administration places emphasis on the principle of ‘growing the food we eat and using what we produce’ as a means of revamping the economy.

Earlier, the National Chairman of the JIBWIS, Sheikh Abdullahi Balalau, implored the Federal Government to investigate the recent crisis between herders and some communities in Mambilla area of Taraba.

Balalau explained that a high-powered commission of inquiry would be necessary to ensure that culprits are identified and duly punished, describing the incident as a negation of the tenets of major religions.

He also called on the government to create more job opportunities for the youth and put measures in place that would guarantee food security for the masses in view of the rising cost of foodstuffs in the country.