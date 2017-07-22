Gov. Ayade orders payment of salaries with Paris Club refund

Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has ordered the payment of gratuities to retirees in the state civil service who retired from service in 2014 from the Paris Club Refund.

The 2013 retirees are currently being paid their gratuities and pension in the state.

Mr Ekpenyong Henshaw, the Head of Service of Cross River, briefing newsmen on Saturday in Calabar, disclosed that the governor had directed the Commissioner for Finance and the Accountant-General of the state to start processes of the payment.

According to Henshaw, the second tranche of N6 billion received by the state from the Paris Club Refund was basically for the payment of gratuities and salaries of public and civil servants in the state.

“Gov. Ayade is desirous of paying all outstanding arrears owed civil servants by the previous administration because he has their interest at heart.

“He is ready to do anything within his power to ensure that their salaries and other lawful entitlements are paid when due.

“He has directed the commissioner for finance and the accountant-general of the state to immediately commence processes for the payment of gratuities to 2014 retirees as we round up payment to 2013 retirees,’’ he said.

ALSO READ: Gov Ayade locks out SSG, others for coming to work late

He assured local government staff who were yet to receive their entitlement to be patient, adding that everyone would be paid his or her entitlement in full.

He urged workers in the state not to relent in contributing their quota to the development of the state, adding that the present administration placed high premium on the welfare of workers.