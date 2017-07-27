Home > Local >

Gov Akeredolu laments rising cases of kidnapping

Akeredolu Gov laments rising cases of kidnapping

Akeredolu further suggested an increase in the regularity of changing military posts in the state as a solution to the problem.

  • Published:
Rotimi Akeredolu play

Rotimi Akeredolu

(Premium Times)

Akeredolu Ondo Gov lauds Nigerian judicial system
Paris Club Loan Refund Ondo govt confirms receipt of N7B
Omowunmi Akande Osinbajo preaches unity at burial of ex-APC chairman’s wife
EFCC Court remands ex-VC, bursar of OAU in anti-graft agency's custody
Ondo 2017 Budget Akeredolu never appropriated N795m for gifts, says APC
Akeredolu Ondo State govt to spend N2.2B on agriculture
Akeredolu Gov promises to assist victims of rainstorm
Rotimi Akeredolu Ondo assembly passes N170.8 bn 2017 budget
Falana Lawyer accuses APC of denying campaign promise
Femi Falana Lawyer says June 12 is not only for Yorubas
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State on Wednesday  decried the  rising cases   of  kidnapping across the country, urging security agencies to address  this.

Akeredolu spoke in Akure when the General Officer Commanding,  2 Division, Nigerian Army, Ibadan, Maj. Gen. Chukwunedum Abraham,  paid him a courtesy call.

According to the governor,  kidnapping remains  one of the greatest problems confronting Ondo State  and other parts of the country.

“There is insecurity in Nigeria and  total breakdown of law and order. People are being kidnapped here and there, causing panic.

“It is getting alarming and I am not too sure it’s something within the powers of the police.

“ It’s totally out of their hands and if we don’t get the military to assist, then we will all be at the mercy of kidnappers.

“This is an opportunity to re-emphasise this key issue as an area of concern to us all, an area we believe you have to deploy more men to give us security in the state,” he said.

Akeredolu further suggested an increase in the regularity of changing military posts in the state as a solution to the problem.

“ We cannot just allow these hoodlums to operate at will. We want more effective military roadblocks,” he said.

Responding, the GOC commended Akeredolu for the  assistance to the army in the state.

“We are here for the Warrant Officer and Sergeant competition.

“ We chose 32 Brigade, Akure, as host, to use the opportunity to visit the governor personally and appreciate him for his show of love to us,” he said

He said the competition was to train the warrant officers and sergeants on weapon handling, map reading, physical fitness and also to create an atmosphere for  espirit-de-corps among officers in the division.

Abraham said the GOC  of  2 Division,  comprising  Oyo, Ondo, Ekiti, Osun, Kwara and Edo, was saddled with the responsibility of  protecting  Nigerians.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari 7 things we learnt as president meets APC Governorsbullet
2 Ikoyi Loot 'We're being pressured not to name real owners' - Repsbullet
3 Osinbajo It will be suicidal to threaten Saraki and Dogara - Acting...bullet

Local

Nigerian soldiers on patrol in Banki, Borno State, to guard against infiltration or attack by Boko Haram insurgents
NNPC Troops rescue kidnapped staff, recover corpses
Osun State Governor, Rauf Aregbesola
Aregbesola Osun govt not owing workers - governor says
INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu at the commission's Communication Policy Review workshop in Kaduna state on Monday, June 5, 2017.
INEC Directors adopt draft framework on Persons Living With Disabilities
Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.
Ibrahim Idris Police IG orders redeployment of Area Commanders, DPOs, others