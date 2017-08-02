Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Tuesday in Ibadan commiserated with his Osun counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola, on the death of his mother.

Mr Yomi Layinka, the Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Governor, quoted Ajimobi as saying in his condolence message that the death was depressing and disheartening.

The governor said he received the news of the demise with disbelief, adding that the deceased was a pride to womanhood and pillar of support to her son.

“There is no doubt that Mama was an epitome of motherhood and pillar of support to my brother, Gov Aregbesola, and indeed the entire Aregbesola family.

“She was a devout Muslim, a shining example of philanthropy as she shared virtually all she had with the needy, irrespective of where they came from; a virtue she must have passed on to her children.

“Mama was pleasant, easy-going and was always there for all of us who are her son’s political associates.

“ Mama will be sorely missed for her counsel and ever warm reception, ’’ he said.

Ajimobi said the deceased deserved to be celebrated for living a life worthy of emulation and for nurturing her children to stardom.

The governor prayed that Allah would grant the deceased Aljanah Firdaus and the Aregbesola family the fortitude to bear the loss.