Home > Local >

Abiola Ajimobi :  Gov commiserates with Aregbesola over mother’s death

Abiola Ajimobi Gov commiserates with Aregbesola over mother’s death

Governor Ajimobi also said that the deceased was a pride to womanhood and pillar of support to her son.

  • Published:
Gov. Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State. play

Gov. Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State.

(Pulse.ng)

In Oyo Assembly confirms appointment of Civil Service Commission nominees
Ajimobi Gov appeals to LAUTECH workers to end strike
Abiola Ajimobi Oyo to spend 60% of Paris Club refund on salaries
Ajimobi Governor launches e-governance initiative in Oyo
LAUTECH Oyo, Osun constitute varsity's Governing Council
June 12 Abiola’s ideals yet to be realised - Ajimobi
LAUTECH Aregbesola, Ajimobi committed to making university best in Nigeria
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State on Tuesday in Ibadan  commiserated with his Osun counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola,  on the death of his mother.

Mr Yomi Layinka, the Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy to the Governor, quoted Ajimobi  as saying in his  condolence message that the death was depressing and disheartening.

The governor said  he received the news of  the demise  with disbelief, adding that  the deceased was a pride to womanhood and pillar of support to her son.

“There is no doubt that Mama was an epitome of motherhood and pillar of support to my brother,  Gov Aregbesola,  and indeed  the entire Aregbesola family.

“She was a devout Muslim, a shining example of philanthropy  as she shared virtually all she had with the needy, irrespective of where they came from; a virtue she must have passed on to her children.

“Mama was pleasant, easy-going and was always there for all of us who are her son’s political associates.

“ Mama will be sorely missed for her counsel and ever warm reception, ’’ he said.

ALSO READ: Tinubu commiserates with Aregbesola over mother's death

Ajimobi said the deceased  deserved to be celebrated for living a life worthy of emulation and for nurturing her children to stardom.

The governor prayed that Allah would grant the deceased Aljanah Firdaus and the Aregbesola family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Image
  • A cross-section of staff members of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) writing the 2017 promotion examination at the NAN headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02934/31/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • A cross-section of staff members of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) writing the 2017 promotion examination at the NAN headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02935/31/5/2017/Anthony Alabi/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Consultant, Rural Finance Institution Building Programme (RUFIN), Dr Samuel Ereme; Consultant, Business Development and Finance, Mr David Young; and Knowledge Management Officer, International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD), Mr Steven Jonckheere, at the RUFIN Project Completion Review Stakeholders Workshop, in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02936/31/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/BJO/NAN  
  • Professor of Agriculture Economics, Faculty of Agriculture, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Prof. Anthonia Achike (R) with a member of the Project Completion Review Team, Dr Steve Ogidan, at the Rural Finance Institution Building Programme, Project Completion Review Stakeholders Workshop, in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02937/31/5/2017/Hogan-Bassey/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: Executive Director, Business Development and Treasury Services, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN), Mr Umar Abdullahi; Executive Director, Loans and Mortgage Services, FMBN, Mrs Rahimatu Aliyu; and Managing Director, Mr Ahmed Dangiwa, during a meeting between FMBN, Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria and Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02938/31//2017/Johnson Udeani/BJO/NAN  
  • From left: Executive Secretary, Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria (MBAN), Mr Kayode Omotoso; Managing Director, MBAN, Mr Adeniyi Akinlusi; and National President, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, Rev. Ugochukwu Chime, during the meeting between FMBN, Mortgage Banking Association of Nigeria and Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria, in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02939/31//2017/Johnson Udeani/BJO/NAN 
  • From left: National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno; Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita and the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02940/31/5/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • Cross Section of Ministers Osinbajo at the Federal Executive Council Meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02941/31/5/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • Minister of Justice, Abubakar Mallami (SAN) National Security Adviser, retired Maj.-Gen Babagana Monguno and Minister of Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu during Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja on Wednesday (31/6/17). 02942/31/5/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/EO/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: First Vice President, National Council of Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr Abimbola Ogunbanjo; Chairperson, Moroccan Capital Market Authority, Ms Nezha HayatOscar ; President, African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA), Mr Oscar Onyema and Chief Executive Officer, Casablanca Stock Exchange, Karim Hajji, at the Capacity Building Seminar in Casablanca, Morocco (31/5/17). 02943/31/5/2017/Babatunde Atolagbe/HB/NAN 
  • Gov Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa State (L) with Catholic Bishop of Yola Diocese, Bishop Dami Mamza (R) and other dignitaries at the inauguration of Adamawa State Catholic Secretariat in Yola on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02944/31/5/2017/Yakubu Uba/HB/NAN  
  • From left Gov Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa (2nd L); Bishop Dami Mamza of Yola Catholic Diocese (2nd, R); Bishop Matthew Ndagoso of Kaduna Diocese (L), and other dignitaries at the inauguration of Adamawa State Catholic Secretariat in Yola on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02945/31/5/2017/Yakubu Uba/HB/NAN 
  • From left: Gov Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo state; General Manager, Power and Gas, Siemens, Nasir Giwa and Chief Executive Officer, West Africa Energy, Paul Ocallaghan during the Signing of MoU among Oyo state, Siemens and West Africa Energy companies on alternative power generation in Ibadan on Wednesday (31/05/17). 02946/31/5/2017/Dare Adeogodiran/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu (L) assisted by Gov Nyesom Wike of Rivers while inaugurating the Ulakwo II-Afara-Nihi Road in Etche LGA in Rivers state on Wednesday(31/05/17) With them are: Deputy Governor of Rivers, Mrs Ipalibo Banigo (2nd R) and Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia (R) 02947/31/5/2017/Chidi Ohalete/TA/ICE/NAN 
  • From left: Representative of the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Health, Mr Felix Hugie; Minister of Health Prof. Issac Adewole; and the World Organisation Country representative in Nigeria, Mr Wondi Alemu, during a news conference on the World no Tobacco Day in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02948/31/5/2017/Johnson Udeani/NAN 
  • A cross section of Participants during the visit of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Management to FMBN Headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02949/31/5/2017/Ernest Okorie/JAU/NAN 
  • Chief Executive Officer, National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Prof. Usman Yusuf (4th L); Managing Director, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, (FMBN), Mr Ahmed Dangiwa (4th R); and other Officials, during the visit of NHIS Management to FMBN in Abuja on Wednesday (31/5/17). 02950/31/5/2017/Ernest Okorie/JAU/NAN 
Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Biafra Zionist Federation Group declares independence from Nigeriabullet
2 Boko Haram Sect releases video of UNIMAID workers begging for their livesbullet
3 Nnamdi Kanu Group threatens to cause chaos if IPOB leader is arrestedbullet

Local

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC National Leader
Tinubu APC National Leader commiserates with Aregbesola over mother's death
Senate President, Bukola Saraki
Senate quizzes 60 firms over alleged N30trn revenue leakage
President Muhammadu Buhari
Buhari President condoles with Bauchi govt over ex-Deputy Gov’s death
Personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.
NSCDC Agency arrests 2 suspected child traffickers in Ekiti