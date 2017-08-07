Home > Local >

Gov. Ahmed flags off N1.1 billion new state secretariat

Governor Ahmed said the project is being funded through the State Infrastructural Development Fund (IFK).

Kwara State Governor, Dr Abdulfatah Ahmed on Monday performed another ground breaking event by flagging off the construction of the N1.1billion new secretariat complex for civil servants.

Speaking at the occasion, the Governor said the new secretariat became necessary in view of the fact that office accommodation has become insufficient to cater for increasing workforce in the state civil service.

According to him, "The new secretariat complex was recommended by the need to open a new vista of modernized and motivated civil service in Kwara State.

"My government is aware that our Ministries, Department and Agencies have had to cope with acute shortage of office accommodation due to our expanding civil service."

He also said the government is funding several critical on-going and new projects through the funding window of IFK,  including the Geri Alimi Diamond Underpass, the Dualisation of Kulende-UITH Road and Kwara State University Campuses at Ekiti and Ilesha Baruba.

The Governor said no state can achieve real development without targeted infrastructure, especially those that enhance human capital development, stating that his administration has succeeded in maintaining the delicate balance between infrastructure development and workers' welfare.

Earlier, the Head of Service, Mrs Zahra Omar, said that due to the continued expansion in the service, the provision of new office accommodation to the civil servants became imperative due to an expanded workforce and thanked the governor for embarking on the project amidst competing needs.

