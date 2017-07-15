Home > Local >

Goodluck Jonathan :  Former President did not reverse electricity tariff in 2015 – Amadi

Amadi said this following a comment by the minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola that GEJ reversed tariffs to win electoral votes.

  Published:
Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan waves to the crowd as he leaves the office during the inauguration of President Mohammadu Buhari at the Eagles Square in Abuja, on May 29, 2015 play

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan waves to the crowd as he leaves the office during the inauguration of President Mohammadu Buhari at the Eagles Square in Abuja, on May 29, 2015

(AFP/File)

The former chairman of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sam Amadi has said that former President Goodluck Jonathan did not reverse electricity tariff in 2015.

The former NERC boss said the agency announced an increase in tariff, but later suspended the decision.

Amadi said this following a comment by the minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola that GEJ reversed tariffs to win electoral votes.

He said “I have read some piece of news suggesting that President Jonathan ordered the reversal of electricity tariff during his tenure as president. Since I have left office I have avoided issues about electricity regulation in Nigeria to give our successors the best opportunity to do better than we did.

“My understanding of public office that the best a former public officer should do is to truly step aside and be willing to provide advice if and when it is needed. In the best tradition of public service, you don’t obstruct the new administration.

ALSO READ: Don't be fooled, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was an awful President

“But I am constrained to restate the truth of what happened for the purpose of ensuring proper information to enable the present administration do their best to fix the electricity crisis.

“Throughout our five years as commissioners of NERC, there was no single day that President Jonathan ever dictated or instructed policy to the commission concerning any issue on electricity regulation.”

Meanwhile, Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, recently described President Buhari as a mistake.

Image
