Ganduje :  Kano Gov. appoints Political Adviser, others

This was contained in a statement signed by Director General, Media and Communication, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai.

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has approved the appointment of Mustafa Hamza-Buhari as his new political adviser.‎

This was contained in a statement signed by Director General, Media and Communication, Salihu Tanko-Yakasai and issued to newsmen in Kano on Saturday.‎

The statement also announced the ‎appointment of ‎Khadi Salisu-Muhammad‎ as the Chairman, ‎Hajj Tribunal and ‎Shehu Tasiu-Ishaq as a member.‎

According to the statement, other members of the tribunal include ‎Hajia Sakina Yusuf‎, CSP Adamu Babayo and‎ Musa Zangon-Mata‎.

While congratulating the new appointees, the governor charged them to be diligent and selfless in the discharge of their duties.

The appointments are with immediate effect.‎

